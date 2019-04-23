Utica First Insurance Selects OneShield Enterprise For Digitalizing Their Policy, Billing, and Analytics Capabilities

Marlborough, MA, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive market review of core platform technologies, Utica First Insurance (www.UticaFirst.com) of Utica, New York, has selected OneShield Software (www.OneShield.com) to manage their agent portal, policy and billing administration for its fast-growing mix of insurance products and packages for commercial and personal lines customers.





"We had very specific criteria for our new system. We needed a solution that could handle our current distribution model while ensuring we could continue to transform our operations as required in the future," says Richard Shlotzhauer, Utica First Insurance's Senior Vice President and Director of Information Systems. "OneShield not only has the proven technology to help us today, but their architecture also ensures we are poised for the changing dynamics in the market."

OneShield provides configurable policy management and billing components that automate any stage of the policy lifecycle, from submission, qualification, rating and quote processing to issuance, endorsement, renewals and cancellations, new product launches, and premium audits — all with reporting and statistical analysis capabilities. Underlying the components is a core transaction platform that is data-driven, highly extensible and massively interoperable, creating the foundation of an eco-system for enabling the utilization of emerging technologies.





Extensive Implementation Support and Scalable Capabilities



Two key factors tipped the balance toward Utica First's selection of OneShield. The first was OneShield's Program Consulting Group's value proposition which provides the leadership and governance to manage complex insurance technology transformations. The consulting group provides a consistent consultative methodology to addressing costs, timelines and the planned sequencing of their project. Leveraging this methodology, Utica First can measure and monitor progress throughout the whole program.

The other factor that helped with Utica First's decision was OneShield's Services Designer — a collection of pre-defined configurable Services that allows third-party applications to remotely execute business transactions directly on the platform. This capability ensures Utica First has the ability to expand its ecosystem, deliver through additional channels and leverage the best technologies the market has to offer.

"Utica First clearly has a history of long-term partnerships with their vendor providers, and we are very proud to have been selected as their platform of choice," says Liza Smith, OneShield's Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Consulting. "We look forward to helping Utica First navigate their technology transformation and provide a solid foundation for business responsiveness and operational excellence".

About Utica First Insurance Company

Utica First Insurance Company was founded by local Utica, New York businessmen in 1903, and has grown to become a leading insurer actively writing business in the states of Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Utica's product line includes Homeowners, Landlord Package, Restaurant, and Tavern Program, Artisan Contractor Policies and Business Owner Policies, among others. Utica markets its products exclusively through Independent Agents and Brokers, growing at a greater pace and operating more profitable than the industry as a whole in recent years.

For more information, visit www.UticaFirst.com



About OneShield

OneShield Software delivers core business software solutions to the global insurance and broader financial services industry, deployed in the cloud or on-premise. Our portfolio of standalone, subscription and cloud-based software products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and analytics solutions that leverage a tool-based open architecture and single data model platform to streamline your business. OneShield Software automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership.

With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA and offices in India, Canada, and Australia, OneShield, Inc. has a total of 50 products in production across the P&C, life, and health insurance markets.

To learn more, visit OneShield.com.

