Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA)

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. ("Motorcar Parts" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MPAA).



The investigation concerns whether Motorcar Parts and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2018, Motorcar Parts announced that it was delaying the filing of its quarterly report for the Company's second fiscal quarter, citing a need to evaluate its accounting policies for new business contracts. On this news, Motorcar Parts' stock price fell $4.58 per share, or 21.05%, to close at $17.20 per share on November 9, 2018.

