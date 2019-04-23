AAIS Enhances Commercial Lines Team with Addition of Joseph Jonas as Product Manager

Lisle, IL, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAIS (American Association of Insurance Services), the only national not-for-profit insurance advisory organization governed by its members, announced Joseph Jonas as its new Commercial Lines Product Manager. In this role, Mr. Jonas is responsible for AAIS forms, manual rules, and rating information in the standard commercial property, casualty and niche specialty markets, including AAIS's CannaBOP program, now approved in California and Colorado.



Before joining AAIS, Joe was Director of Wholesale & Consulting at Insureon, an online insurance agency, where he was responsible for developing new business, new products and new markets, and driving change in how small commercial businesses navigate and purchase insurance products. From 2012 to 2015, he was Vice President at GCG Financial, Inc. where he led the newly formed GCG Risk Management Consulting Division, focusing primarily on growing profits and expanding brand recognition. He was also an Account Executive at Hub International from 2008 to 2012, where he was recognized as one of the organization's Leading Property & Casualty and Employee Benefit Producers. He also held several positions at Liberty Mutual from 2001 to 2008.



Commenting on the addition of Joe Jonas to the AAIS team, Robert Guevara, Vice President of AAIS Inland Marine and Commercial Lines said, "We are happy to have Joe joining AAIS as Commercial Lines Product Manager. His broad knowledge and practical experience will enhance our product and service development capabilities and help us deliver even greater value to AAIS Members."





ABOUT AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national nonprofit advisory organization governed by its member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers tailored advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its members. AAIS also serves as the administrator of openIDL, the insurance industry's regulatory blockchain, providing unbiased governance within existing insurance regulatory frameworks. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.aaisonline.com.

Attachment

John Greene American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) 630.457.3238 johng@aaisonline.com