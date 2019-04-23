ALYI Advances Merger and Acquisition Pipeline To Increase Share of $365 Billion Market

DALLAS, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC:ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced closing in on the first acquisition that is part of the company's overall previously announced merger and acquisition pipeline (M&A) intended to expand ALYI's electric vehicle (EV) production capacity and advance its technology innovation. Management has scheduled the release of an M&A update for next Tuesday, April 30th at which time the company plans to announce a term sheet for the acquisition of a strategic technology. The scheduled update is also anticipated to include preliminary details on a second acquisition of an electric vehicle production capacity currently in the M&A pipeline.

Market Research Future (MRFR) forecasts that the EV market will reach a USD 356.5 billion valuation by 2023, increasing from a USD 106.5 Billion valuation calculated in 2016. The details of how the EV market grows from where it is today to becoming the predominant mode of transportation worldwide is less certain. ALYI is implementing a plan designed to accommodate and capitalize on the uncertainty. To learn more, visit http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com.



Research Report Speculative Buy Rating And $0.09 Target PPS



Goldman Small Cap Research recently issued a research report update on the Company. The report confirms a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.09. The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of Alternet's new strategy, new orders, and upcoming milestones. To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit https://www.alternetsystemsinc.com/research-update or http://www.GoldmanResearch.com.



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.



