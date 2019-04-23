Comvest Partners Acquires VanDeMark Chemical Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Partners ("Comvest") is pleased to announce its investment in VanDeMark Chemical Inc. ("VanDeMark" or the "Company"). Headquartered in Lockport, New York and with a facility in Kazincbarcika, Hungary, VanDeMark is recognized as a worldwide leader in the production of specialty phosgene derivatives. The Company provides unmatched expertise in the development of custom phosgene chemicals and offers a range of more than 30 chemical compounds primarily used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, plastics and polymers, and CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers) applications.



"We have seen tremendous growth in our business and believe that we are well-positioned to benefit from strong industry tailwinds," said Mike Kucharski, CEO of VanDeMark. "With Comvest's support, we are excited to continue to invest in our capabilities, team and the development of new products."

"VanDeMark's highly diversified platform and global market leadership make for a compelling investment opportunity," said Matt Gullen, Partner at Comvest Partners. "We are excited to partner with the management team to continue to support future growth initiatives."

Comvest was advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

About VanDeMark

VanDeMark is the largest independent manufacturer of specialty phosgene derivatives. VanDeMark products are primarily used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, plastics/polymers, and CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers) applications. The Company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Lockport, New York. For more information, please visit www.vandemark.com .

About Comvest Partners

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across North America. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $4.0 billion in 185 companies. Today, Comvest's funds have over $3.2 billion of assets under management. Through our extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, we offer our companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com .

For more information:

Matt Gullen, Partner, Comvest Partners – m.gullen@comvest.com

Carlos Soto, Principal, Comvest Partners – c.soto@comvest.com



