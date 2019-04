Tauriga Sciences Inc. Obtains Legal Analysis/Confirmation Letter from Preeminent CBD Sector Law Firm

New York, NY, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) ("Tauriga" or the "Company"), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today announced that it has obtained a Legal Analysis/Confirmation Letter (the "Analysis Letter") from a preeminent CBD Sector (the "Sector") law firm (the "Law Firm"). The Analysis Letter confirms that Tauriga's overall business model as well as the specific formulation of Tauri-Gum™, is adherent to the prevailing U.S. federal rules & regulations that govern the Sector. Most recently, the U.S. Federal Government updated its position on Hemp cultivation and utilization within the "2018 Farm Bill" also known as "Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018," signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on December 20, 2018.



To protect the interests of its shareholders as well as the integrity of its CBD Infused chewing gum product line ("Tauri-Gum™"), the Company initiated the process of obtaining this Analysis Letter, during early-mid January 2019. The Company retained a preeminent CBD sector law firm to insure the highest quality legal work and analysis of the complex and fluid U.S. legal landscape.

Tauriga's Legal Analysis Letter is Dated: March 24, 2019

Please See Below Excerpt (Paragraph # 2, Page # 13, of Legal Analysis Letter):

"Notwithstanding the above-referenced ambiguities, given the analysis above of both 2018 Farm Bill and 2014 Farm Bill . . . Thus, to the extent Tauriga uses Hemp, or derivatives therefrom, cultivated in accordance with such a Regulatory scheme . . . Tauriga's business plan and business model appears entitled to the protections afforded under the 2018 Farm Bill, the 2014 Farm Bill, the Spending Bill, and as confirmed by the Amicus Brief."

The Company has previously stated its belief that its Tauri-Gum™ product line may represent a high quality/low risk opportunity for potential customers to enter the CBD space. Additionally, Tauriga has committed to its shareholders, that at all times, it will remain in compliance with both U.S. Federal and individual State rules and regulations ("statutes") that govern the CBD sector.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or "CBD") infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum™. See also our periodic reports filed by us with the SEC for a more complete description of our business and material agreements that we have entered into. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at http://www.tauriga.com .

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum™ commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: http://www.taurigum.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management's beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," believes, "hopes," "believes," or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management's present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Tauriga's Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.





