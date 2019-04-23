Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – EFII

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating whether the sale of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. ("Electronics For Imaging" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EFII) to an affiliate of Siris Capital Group LLC ("Siris") is fair to Electronics For Imaging shareholders.



If you are an Electronics For Imaging shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Merger Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

On April 17, 2019, Citigroup set a target price for Electronics For Imaging at $44.00 per share, or over 18% higher than Siris's offer price of $37.00 per share. The investigation concerns whether Electronics For Imaging and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Electronics For Imaging shareholders; (2) determine whether Siris is underpaying for Electronics For Imaging; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Electronics For Imaging shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of Electronics For Imaging shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represent investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com



