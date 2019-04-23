Former Citi Card CEO Jud Linville Joins Board of Directors for Amino Payments

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amino® Payments, the leading transparency and payments company for digital advertising, announced today that Jud Linville, most recently the CEO of Global Cards and Consumer Services at Citi since 2010, with 20 years of executive experience at American Express, has joined Amino's Board of Directors.



"With nearly three decades solving critical and complex supply chain problems, Jud knows firsthand that brands are fed up with the inefficiency and lack of transparency in the digital media supply chain," said Will Luttrell, Amino's Founder and CEO. "When we first introduced Jud to Amino Payments and our fee transparency & supply path optimization platform, he immediately saw the opportunity to put an end to the many uncomfortable CEO/CMO/Procurement Department conversations that pervade throughout our industry today as brands waste billions of dollars on their digital ad buys," said Mr. Luttrell.

Digital advertising provides an extremely effective channel for interactive advertising. But, lack of transparency throughout the interactive ecosystem has created a playground for bad actors, leading to bad practices and fraud, which is estimated by eMarketer to total more than $19B in advertiser losses annually.

Amino's simple mission of following the money, along with its powerful platform, prompted Mr. Linville to join Amino's Board of Directors. He shares Amino's vision of mobilizing the C-suite at large brands across consumer products, pharma, automotive and financial services to solve the $100B+ inefficiency problem by demanding transparent media buying standards from the media supply chain.

"Brands, Agencies, DSPs and Exchanges all need to participate here," said Mr. Linville. "Large enterprises must impose corporate controls to ensure efficiency in the complicated supply chains they rely on - whether it's Costco's merchandising operations, American Airlines in their fuel purchases or American Express's Consumer travel business. I see digital media buying as a clear next wave opportunity."

About Jud Linville

Jud Linville joined Citigroup in September 2010 as the Chief Executive Officer of Global Cards and Consumer Services. He led Citi's Cards businesses on a global basis, which provides credit for individuals and small businesses in 35 countries, across six continents. Mr. Linville served on Citigroup's Operating Committee and the Global Consumer Banking Council.

Prior to joining Citi, Mr. Linville was President and Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Services at American Express Company, responsible for U.S. Cards, U.S. Consumer Travel, Membership Rewards, and the Global Pre-paid businesses. Before leading the Consumer Card Services Group, he was Executive Vice President of the Service Delivery Network where he was responsible for all U.S. cardmember and merchant customer service, as well as all digital sales and service on a global basis. During his 20 years with American Express, Mr. Linville held a diverse set of general management, marketing and customer service roles.

Mr. Linville is a member of the Board of Visitors at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and the Board of Trustees at Lafayette College. He earned a bachelor's degree from Lafayette College and a doctorate in psychology from Hahnemann University Medical College (now the Drexel University College of Medicine).

About Amino® Payments

Amino Payments was founded on the belief that when a brand puts money into digital advertising, they should be able to see how their media dollars are spent. Amino combines the best of blockchain, advertising, and payment technologies to enforce transparency in online advertising and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse, making the entire industry more efficient and effective. For more information, visit aminopay.com.

