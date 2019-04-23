Ontario's Co-operatives to Celebrate Government's Commitment to Review Legislation for the First Time in Over Forty Four Years

GUELPH, Ontario, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders and stakeholders from co-operative organizations across Ontario are gathering at Queen's Park on April 30.



Co-operatives are celebrating the accomplishment of getting the Province to commit to a comprehensive review of the Ontario Co-operative Corporations Act for the first time in over forty years, and moving the incorporation of co-operatives to the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services.

Earlier this year, eighty-one submissions were made by individual co-operatives and sector federations in response to the government's consultation on the update to the Act. On February 5, a successful in-person meeting with Ministry of Finance, Service Ontario and the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services staff took place at The Co-operators head office in Guelph.

"At this year's Reception, we want to recognize and celebrate all the hard work of the Government and co-operative sector leaders who helped make this possible," says Erin Morgan, Executive Director of the Ontario Co-operative Association (OCA).

Sector representatives will also be asking the government to follow-through with their commitment to update the Act, which would create a more favourable legislative environment and help more than 1,500 co-operative businesses create more jobs in a sector that contributes over $6 billion to Ontario's economy.



"We strongly believe in an Ontario where co-operatives contribute to the sustainable development and growth of our communities," adds Morgan. "By bringing our collective voice to Queen's Park, we can remind Government that our triple bottom line of people, planet and profit is the future of this province."

Over 30 Ministers and MPPs are confirmed for the April 30 evening reception, along with 150 representatives from the co-operative sector, which will be held in the Main Legislative Building from 5 to 7 pm.

Three MPPs are expected to speak:

- Hon. Nathalie Des Rosiers, MPP (Ottawa-Vanier), Liberal Co-chair of the All-Party Co-op Caucus;

- Randy Pettapiece, MPP (Perth-Wellington), Conservative Co-chair of the All-Party Co-op Caucus; and

- Chris Glover, MPP (Spadina-Fort York), NDP Co-chair of the All-Party Co-op Caucus.

While the event is free to attend, all individuals must pre-register in order to gain access to the building.

The event is being hosted by OCA in partnership with the Conseil de la coopération de l'Ontario. They would like to thank all the organizations who are supporting this event through their generous sponsorships and donations.

ABOUT THE ONTARIO CO-OPERATIVE ASSOCIATION (OCA)

Co-operatives are a different kind of business model that are driven by people, planet and profit. OCA supports, develops, educates and advocates for Ontario's 1,500+ co-operative businesses.

We exist to strengthen and unite the co-operative movement and we believe that co-operatives are the solution to creating stronger communities, which help to build a better world.