Xactly Unleashed: The Ultimate Sales Performance Management Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly, the leading innovator of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software , today announced that it is reinventing its annual user conference to more accurately represent the immense potential of the SPM space and Xactly's leadership role in the category. Xactly Unleashed, the SPM industry event of the year, is a reflection of the company's evolution from building and automating compensation plans to leading the SPM category with a robust product portfolio that provides customers with the tools they need to accelerate growth. After 13 years, Xactly modified its vision to include "unleashing human potential" and this event promises to deliver attendees the thinking and motivation to do just that.



The company's growth and vision will be a cornerstone of Xactly Unleashed—attendees can expect to hear from industry experts and Xactly leadership, along with real-world customer panels to learn how to implement effective strategies and leverage data to inform decision making.

For the first time ever, Xactly will host an exclusive fundraiser, Women on the Rise, in conjunction with its annual conference. Inspired by the company's recent report, The State of Gender Equality in Sales, Women on the Rise will strive to increase awareness of ongoing gender pay inequity, while also promoting the need for greater diversity across the technology industry. Guests will be invited to strengthen women's participation in technology-related fields and roles by donating to Code.org, a non-profit that promotes computer science education around the world. Long-standing Xactly partner, Salesforce, will open up The Ohana Floor, on the 61st and top story of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, to host the event.

"As a company, we have spoken openly about the importance of diversity in the technology and sales industries and I'm proud to say that we will be leveraging our Xactly Unleashed summit to demonstrate our dedication to increasing the representation of women in fields that have traditionally been male-dominated," said Chris Cabrera, Founder and CEO of Xactly. "Diversity makes companies stronger. It also has the potential to change entire industries and drive unprecedented innovation. Xactly Unleashed is a moment for customers to learn how SPM can give them new ways to grow their business, reinvent and spur change in their respective industries."

Xactly Unleashed 2019 will bring together sales professionals, customers, partners and thought leaders from around the world to participate in a three-day event dedicated to collaboration, learning, networking, and inspiration. Xactly Unleashed will feature informative sessions, and showcase leading executives across the sales, finance and compensation landscape. The conference will take place June 11-13 at the Hyatt Regency in San Francisco

For more information and to register for Xactly Unleashed visit here . Early bird prices end April 30th.

About Xactly

Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility. Combined with Xactly Insights™ -- the industry's only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise's existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.

