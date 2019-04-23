Collibra appoints new Chief Information Security Officer, Myke Lyons

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collibra , the leader in enterprise data governance and catalog software, today announced the appointment of Myke Lyons to the newly created role of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).



Bringing over 20 years of experience championing customers' information, Lyons most recently served as head of security strategy at ServiceNow, where he led the product and corporate development strategy for the company's newly created security business unit. Prior to that, Lyons led a team of cloud security experts as ServiceNow's director of information security. Previously, Lyons served in various senior security analyst and security architecture roles at Grey Group and WPP Group.

"Security is of critical importance to Collibra as we help customers navigate the complexities and vulnerabilities of using the influx of data that enterprises have today," said Felix van de Maele, co-founder and CEO for Collibra. "Myke's impressive background will be an invaluable asset, as we deepen our commitment to data security and risk management. I am delighted to welcome him to our team, and I'm confident that his expertise will allow us to accelerate our security execution and bolster our protection efforts across our products, platform, internal processes, and procedures."

Lyons' appointment is a key step in Collibra's strategic roadmap following its Series-E funding round led by CapitalG earlier this year. Drawing on his deep security background and strategy experience, he will establish the direction for Collibra's own information security team. In his new position, Lyons will lead all internal infrastructures, including the application and product security teams.

"The opportunity ahead is unlike any other. More and more organizations are recognizing that privacy is a basic human right, and the way it's being addressed today is not adequate," said Myke Lyons, CISO for Collibra. "Data should help companies solve their most pressing business problems, whether that is better engaging with customers or complying with growing regulations. At Collibra, it's my mission to help companies do this by leveraging their IP and making data security and protection a priority."