Bridgeline to Sponsor and Exhibit at Digital Summit New York City

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), provider of Bridgeline Unbound, a cloud-based Digital Experience Platform consisting of Web Content Management , eCommerce , Web Portals and Marketing Automation software, announced today that it will exhibit at the 2019 Digital Summit New York City, on May 1st and 2nd.



The Digital Summit will be held in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center where Bridgeline will showcase the 2019 release of its Unbound V7 platform and its growth strategy which includes recent additions to its product portfolio including the AI-driven, natural language search product, Celebros Search and OrchestraCMS, the only DXP built 100% native on Salesforce.

The two-day conference will host over 1,000 attendees eager to learn more about the latest in digital marketing from industry thought leaders, including speakers from companies such as YouTube, Wall Street Journal, AirBNB, Twitter, Samsung, Google, Nordstrom, PBS and Nasdaq, as well as best-selling author Seth Godin. For more information about Digital Summit New York City, and access to the full conference agenda and event registration, please visit the Digital Summit's website here .

"We're excited to sponsor another Digital Summit event and look forward to introducing ourselves to potential customers and partners in the greater New York City area," said Brian Baloga, EVP of Sales for Bridgeline. "As Bridgeline continues to grow, we are thrilled to showcase the many exciting additions that will see the Unbound platform into the next phase of our journey."

About Digital Summit

Digital Summit is a leading provider of conferences and resources tailored to the modern digital marketer. Digital Summit fills your brain and professional toolkit with thought leadership and practical solution designed to supercharge customer strategies. Sessions and topics featured at Digital Summit include: Content Marketing, SEO/SEM, Email Marketing, Mobile Marketing, UX & Design, Social Media Management and Digital Strategy. Learn more about upcoming conferences and view marketing resources at www.digitalsummit.com.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their full digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Carl Prizzi

Bridgeline Digital, Inc

EVP Product & Marketing

press@bridgeline.com