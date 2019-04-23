Web.com Appoints New Chief Product Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and U.K. General Manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web.com Group, Inc. , a leading global provider of a full range of internet services and online marketing solutions for small businesses, today announced three appointments to its executive leadership team: Chris Ortbals as chief product officer (CPO), Ted Schremp as chief marketing officer (CMO), and Gerry Drew as general manager (GM) for Web.com's operations in the United Kingdom. All three positions are effective Mon., April 29 and report to Web.com CEO and President Sharon Rowlands.



"Chris, Ted and Gerry's accomplishments across transformational business environments will be invaluable as we accelerate the development and deployment of new products, differentiate our brands, and market our services to new and existing customers domestically and abroad," said Rowlands.

Ortbals has a wealth of cloud, hosting, network and managed-services experience with a focus on product management and product development. Most recently he served as executive vice president (EVP) of product and marketing at QTS Data Centers. Prior, he served as VP of services product management at Sungard Availability Services, senior vice president (SVP) of enterprise operations, SVP of product management, and VP of cloud services at Cbeyond, Inc., as well as a decade of senior leadership positions with CenturyLink Technology Solutions (formerly Savvis).

Schremp is a veteran of telecom and technology, most recently as chief marketing officer (CMO) of TiVo, where he led marketing and communications and was responsible for the successful rebranding and integration of Rovi's acquisition of TiVo. Prior, Ted was CEO for SmartHome Ventures, EVP and chief strategy officer of First Media Group of Indonesia; CEO of First Media/Link Net; and EVP of operations and marketing for Charter Communications.

Drew is an IT, media, mobile and digital management professional, who has held executive positions across each sector and possesses a demonstrable record of building, motivating and driving organizations to over-achieve. Most recently Drew was the founder and chief operating officer (COO) at Linguistic, a digital marketing and strategic consulting agency with operations across EMEA and Asia and that facilitates web and mobile design, e-commerce, subscriptions, SaaS and AI. Previously, Drew was sales director at World Online, commercial director at O2 Online, managing director at Opera Telecom and COO at Tanla Mobile Plc.

About Web.com Group, Inc. | Web.com

Since 1997, Web.com has been a leading global provider of a full range of Internet services and online marketing solutions for small businesses. We listen, then apply our expertise to deliver solutions that owners need to market and manage their businesses, from building brands online to reaching more customers or growing relationships with existing customers. For some, this means a fast, reliable, attractive website; for others, it means customized marketing plans that deliver local leads; and for others, it means customer-scheduling or customer-relationship marketing (CRM) tools that help businesses run more efficiently. Owners from big to small can focus on running the companies they know while we handle the marketing they need. To learn how this global company collaborates with customers and employees to achieve their potential, explore www.web.com or follow on Twitter at @webdotcom or on Facebook at facebook.com/web.com .

