Loyal Source Presents 12th Annual Derby Day – Orlando's Premier Kentucky Derby Event

ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source , an Orlando-based staffing agency providing elite contracting staffing services worldwide, presents the 12 th Annual Derby Day at downtown Orlando's Ember restaurant on the day of the Kentucky Derby – Saturday, May 4, 2019.



Loyal Source's Derby Day is Orlando's biggest Kentucky Derby watch party, taking place from 3:30-7:30 p.m., and will be open to adults 21 and older. The event features unlimited food and drinks, a live auction, raffle prizes, 50/50 raffle, winner's circle, music by DJ Gonzo and dancing. This year will also feature Real Radio 104.1's Dirty Jim and XL106.7's Johnny Magic as guest emcees. Tickets for the event start at $65, and are available at Eventbrite – Derby Day 4 Autism 2019 .

Derby Day spectators are known for their eccentric and ostentatious hats, bold, preppy dresses, and seersucker suits. Derby Day will be brimming with competition-ready hats, as well as both men and women dressed in their best Derby attire. Prizes will be awarded for the best hat, the best-dressed male and female and the best-dressed couple.

With a goal to raise $100,000, Derby Day benefits Providing Autism Links & Support (PALS), the supporting non-profit organization for the University of Central Florida's Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (UCF-CARD) to provide services and programs for more than 13,000 people with autism in Central Florida. Proceeds support individuals with autism spectrum disorders by providing inclusive community programs, social skills groups, therapeutic intervention programs, family events, community activities for children and adults, and more.

"Our annual Derby Day event brings the Orlando community together for fun, friends and fancy get-ups, all while creating awareness and contributing to a cause that's vital to the thousands of people in our community with autism and related disabilities," said Brian Moore, president at Loyal Source and the founder of the event.

"We invite everyone to get into the spirit of the day, celebrate with us and make a difference," said Teresa Daly, director of the UCF Center for Autism & Related Disabilities.

The event venue, Ember, is located at 42 West Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32801.

For the first time, Loyal Source will also hold a pre-Derby Golf Classic event on Friday, May 3, 2019. The tournament will be hosted by Eagle Creek Gold Club in Lake Nona. Registration begins at noon, with tee off at 1 p.m. Tickets for this event are also available at Eventbrite – Derby Day 4 Autism 2019 .

For more information on the 12th Annual Derby Day, visit https://derbyday4autism.com /.

