Butler Snow Expands to South Carolina with Opening of Charleston Office

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Butler Snow is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in Charleston, S.C. with the additions of Kenyatta L. Gardner, Stephen P. Groves and Bradish J. Waring. Gardner, Groves and Waring will all practice with the firm's tort, transportation and specialized litigation group.

"We are pleased to expand our footprint into South Carolina and to continue our nationwide growth with the additions of Kenny, Steve and Brad in Charleston," said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. "We believe this expansion will benefit our clients and provide additional depth and resources to our litigation team."

Gardner is a business litigator whose experience includes matters involving construction defect litigation, environmental torts, serious personal injury, employment, contract disputes and property subrogation and recovery. He has also served as a law clerk in the public defender's office of Charleston.

Gardner is a member of the American Bar Association, the Defense Research Institute and the James L. Petigru American Inn of Court. He received his bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, from the College of Charleston and his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the Charleston School of Law.

Groves concentrates his practice in the areas of commercial litigation, appellate practice and international law. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers® for appellate practice and insurance law since 2010, Charleston's appellate practice "Lawyer of the Year in 2015 and insurance "Lawyer of the Year" in 2019, and by Martindale-Hubbell® with an AV-Preeminent Peer Review rating.

Groves is a member of the International Bar Association, the American Judicature Society, the American Trial Lawyers Association, the South Carolina Bar, the Christian Legal Society and the Council of Appellate Lawyers. He received his bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston and his Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina.

Waring is a trial lawyer with more than 40 years of experience. He focuses his litigation practice primarily in the civil arena at the state and federal levels, and frequently represents clients in complex commercial litigation matters including products liability, asbestos litigation, insurance coverage, subrogation claims, business disputes and admiralty. Waring has been recognized by Best Lawyers® for commercial litigation and bet-the-company litigation, by South Carolina Super Lawyers® for business litigation, transportation/maritime, alternative dispute resolution, insurance coverage and personal injury-products, by Chambers USA for litigation: general commercial and by Martindale-Hubbell® with an AV-Preeminent Peer Review rating. He was also listed in Charleston Business Magazine's Legal Elite of the Low Country – International Maritime and is a two-time recipient of South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Award.

Waring is a member of the American Bar Association, the South Carolina Bar (past president), the Charleston County Bar Association, the American Board of Trial Advocates, the South Carolina Defense Trial Attorneys Association, the Academy of Distinguished Neutrals and the Defense Research Institute. He received his bachelor's degree and his Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina.

Butler Snow's tort, transportation and specialized litigation attorneys represent clients throughout the United States, representing companies from a broad range of industries, including automotive, autonomous vehicles, trucking, manufacturing, insurance, construction, retail and professional services.

About Butler Snow

Butler Snow LLP is a full-service law firm with more than 350 attorneys and advisors collaborating across a network of 27 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ranked as a leading firm for client relations and one of America's Top 100 law firms in the BTI Power Rankings, Butler Snow is recognized as one of the nation's top law firms for client service. The firm was recently ranked 48thout of 650 firms in the BTI Client Relationship Scorecard for understanding client business, anticipating client needs, unprompted communication, legal skills, quality and keeping clients informed. For more information, visit www.butlersnow.com or follow the firm on Twitter @Butler_Snow.

Sherry Vance Allen Butler Snow 601-985-4103 sherry.vanceallen@butlersnow.com Todd Smith Deane | Smith 615-202-7944 todd@deanesmith.agency