White Oak Global Advisors Completes $30M Loan for Danimer Scientific Holdings

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Oak Global Advisors, LLC ("White Oak") today announced it acted as sole lender and administrative agent to provide a $30 million senior credit facility to Danimer Scientific Holdings, LLC ("Danimer"), a manufacturer of specialty compostable and biodegradable plastics. This transaction expands on White Oak's ESG-lending platform, which aims to finance small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") that are developing solutions to help address environmental and social issues around the world.



"Institutional investors are increasingly focused on meeting ESG standards, but it has become more difficult to find yield among standard public and private equity ESG strategies. White Oak is unique in its approach to source ESG credit opportunities, and we are proud to be partnering today with Danimer in this capacity. This is but one example of where White Oak has brought to bear its ability to structure loans that support SME companies for their commitment to ESG," said Andre Hakkak, Co-Founder and CEO of White Oak.

"White Oak has a well-established track record of ESG & Impact-oriented lending, and we are pleased to leverage our expertise and experience in the space to help such companies grow," added Terésa Cutter, Managing Director and Head of ESG & Impact at White Oak.

Danimer develops and manufactures customer-specific compostable and biodegradable plastics based on different product technologies. Their bioplastics are replacements for many of today's traditional petroleum-based plastics. The proceeds of the financing will be used to repay existing debt and provide additional growth capital.

"We are grateful to have found a partner in White Oak, which took the time to understand the benefits that Danimer's products are bringing to markets around the world, and to provide a tailored financing structure that recognizes the social good of our mission and will enable us to continue to execute against our strategies," said Danimer Scientific CEO Stephen Croskrey.

Responsible investing has been a cornerstone of White Oak's investment philosophy since 2012. Additionally, White Oak has managed a dedicated SRI strategy with a track record of over 3 years. Institutional investors worldwide have partnered with White Oak to execute ESG-friendly mandates across various lending products. White Oak and its affiliates leverage an originations team of over 100 individuals to source middle market lending opportunities worldwide.

About Danimer Scientific Holdings, LLC

Danimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, our renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable. They return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Our technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for our biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, hot-melt adhesives and injection-molded articles, among others. For more information, please visit www.danimerscientific.com.

About White Oak Global Advisors, LLC

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors' disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.