UK retailer David Phillips chooses Talkdesk cloud contact center solutions for strong Zendesk integration

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk, the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced David Phillips, the U.K.'s premier furnishing service for landlords, agents, developers and individuals, chose Talkdesk to replace its legacy, on-premises contact center system. Backed by an industry-first 100% uptime SLA on easy-to-customize cloud-native architecture, David Phillips will rely on Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact center to provide a reliable connection for its customers that is agent-friendly and simple for administrators to tailor through clicks, not code.





"As we upgraded our back-end systems, we knew we wanted to stop having to support legacy, on-premises technology. It was important that we had an easy-to-use system to facilitate rapid on-boarding of new agents and could quickly make IVR and other system changes on-the-fly, without waiting for vendor support," said Tom Darling, group systems manager, David Phillips. "Talkdesk's modern, API-enabled platform seamlessly integrates with our existing systems and offers easy flexibility to leverage new functionality, as it becomes available, and deliver better customer experiences to our clients."





As David Phillips quickly gained traction and experienced rapid growth, its customer service abilities were handicapped by a rigid, premises-based system that was too costly and time-consuming to customize. A poor user interface, weak reporting and screen pop reliability issues motivated them to explore other contact center solutions. Talkdesk's strong, out-of-the-box integration with Zendesk reliably and automatically displays account information to agents, allowing them to focus on the caller and provide fast, effective customer service. With Talkdesk for Zendesk, tickets are automatically logged with all relevant call data attached, reducing after-call-work and improving the overall efficiency of David Phillips customer service operations. Additionally, with comprehensive reporting tools and easy access to this real-time data through Reporting & Analytics from Talkdesk, David Phillips customer service team can quickly identify anomalies and apply real-time course corrections through improved accountability and gamification reports.





"We are excited by David Phillips' selection of Talkdesk as its contact center solutions provider and the foundation for its outstanding customer experience," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "Today's forward-thinking enterprise organizations like David Phillips are making customer experience a competitive advantage with Talkdesk and transforming their contact centers to keep pace with customer demand."

Additional Information

Learn more about the Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center

Follow @Talkdesk on Twitter

Connect with Talkdesk on LinkedIn





About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, Discovery Education and Peloton, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.





Attachment

Gavin Gustafson Talkdesk 801-560-0073 gavin.gustafson@talkdesk.com Chad Torbin Speakeasy Strategies (415) 548-6535 chad@speakeasystrategies.com