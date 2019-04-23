MightyHive Expands Canadian Leadership Teams with Two Executive Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MightyHive , the leading media consultancy, today announced two key additions to its growing teams across Canada. Michelle Cunningham has appointed as sales director in MightyHive's Vancouver office to oversee the company's western sales operations in the programmatic market. Brian Schwartz has been appointed enterprise consulting lead in MightyHive's Toronto office to oversee the company's operations within the programmatic market.



Cunningham brings over 10 years of digital experience to her new role. She started her career as the first employee at Metrolyrics.com, where she played an integral part in building the brand and its online presence, eventually leading to the company's acquisition by CBS Interactive. After the acquisition, she transitioned into a top sales executive in the tech, games and lifestyle division at CBS. Most recently, Cunningham was a senior manager of client development at Mediative, performance marketing agency.

A frequent thought leader and public speaker in the programmatic space, Schwartz brings more than 10 years in search, display and analytics to his new position. In his last role as director of programmatic at a large Canadian agency, Schwartz consulted clients looking to get the most out of their data and technology, while leading a team of programmatic traders in verticals such as telco, travel, automotive and finance.

"In order for brands to fully thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape, it has become imperative for them to take full advantage of their data and technology. For some that could mean tweaking their current processes, for others it could be taking ownership of the entire advertising technology stack," said Schwartz. "I'm looking forward to applying my background in digital execution through a consultative lens to help MightyHive's clients navigate the complex digital media landscape and accelerate their path to becoming digital leaders."

"We have seen a massive uptick in interest and action here in Canada in the areas of in-housing and partial in-housing," said Tessa Ohlendorf, managing director of MightyHive Canada. "Canadian marketers are driving their businesses in this direction in great numbers. Due to this market reality, we have invested in Brian and Michelle to assist in managing these conversations, and help marketers move into the future they are excited about."

