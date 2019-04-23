Datametrex Secures Additional Contract for Lotte Group

TORONTO, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM) (FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce that the Company has secured additional contracts for Lotte Group ("Lotte") across its various divisions for approximately $300,000 CAD. This illustrates the Company's continued success utilizing its platform and strategy. Datametrex is securing attention and accolades from the Fortune 500 for its advanced AI and machine learning technology.

"It's exciting to see the strides forward the Company is making. Lotte is an ideal client for our Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning products, allowing us to address multiple divisions with our enterprise solutions. The company continues to execute with accretive and positive growth as we roll out our strategy." says Andrew Ryu, CEO & Chairman of the Company.

About Lotte

Lotte Group is the fifth largest conglomerate in Korea with annual revenues of approximately $60 billion USD consisting of over 90 business divisions. Lotte is engaged in diverse industries that include hotels, resorts, fast food, beverages, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, confectionery products, and entertainment.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain ( www.graphblockchain.com ).

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens – President & COO

Phone: (647) 400-8494

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.