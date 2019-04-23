Emerald Health Therapeutics Announces Pure Sunfarms' Delta 3 Greenhouse is Fully Planted; Reporting Year End Financials May 1st

Pure Sunfarms on track to reach annual production run-rate of 75,000 kilograms by mid-2019



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. ("Emerald") (TSXV:EMH, OTCQX:EMHTF) today announced that its 50%-owned joint venture, Pure Sunfarms, has completed planting of the final quadrants of its 1.1 million square foot Delta 3 greenhouse operation in Delta, BC. As a result, the entire 1.03 million square feet of growing area at Delta 3, comprising 16 individual grow rooms, is on track to reach its annualized full production run-rate of 75,000 kilograms by mid-2019.

Pure Sunfarms is now moving forward on its plan to convert the nearly identical 1.1 million square foot Delta 2 ‘sister' facility with the goal of at least doubling annual cannabis production to 150,000 kilograms and support its goal to be the high-quality, low-cost producer in Canada. Pure Sunfarms aims to complete its first harvest at the Delta 2 facility mid-2020 and achieve full run-rate production in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to the receipt of Health Canada licenses.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and 2018 Year-End Conference Call

Emerald Health Therapeutics will host its fiscal fourth quarter and 2018 year-end financial results conference call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.



Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis. Its 50%-owned Pure Sunfarms joint venture in BC is licensed to cultivate in 1.03 million square feet of the first of it's two 1.1 million square foot greenhouses. The capacity of each greenhouse is estimated to exceed 75,000 kg of cannabis annually. Emerald's Verdélite operation in Québec is completing the build out of its 88,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility and is scaling up production. Emerald secured over 500 acres of hemp harvest in 2018 and has contracted for approximately 1000 acres in 2019 to 2022, with the objective of extracting low-cost cannabidiol (CBD). Emerald has secured exclusive strategic partnerships for large scale extraction and softgel encapsulation, as well as for proprietary technology to enhance cannabinoid bioavailability. Its team is highly experienced in life sciences, product development, large-scale agri-business, and marketing, and is focused on developing proprietary, value-added cannabis products for medical and adult-use customers.

Emerald is part of the Emerald Health group , which represents a broad array of companies focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical, and nutraceutical products developed to provide wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the human body's endocannabinoid system.

