H-ISAC Names Errol Weiss Its First Chief Security Officer (CSO)

TITUSVILLE, FL, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC) announced today that Errol Weiss will become the organization's first Chief Security Officer (CSO). H-ISAC is a trusted community focused on sharing timely, relevant and actionable information to prevent, detect, and respond to cybersecurity and physical security events so members can focus on improving health and saving lives.

In his new role, Weiss will be responsible for the strategic vision and direction of the H-ISAC's day-to-day Cyber and Physical Security Services offered to H-ISAC member organizations, including the delivery of Cyber and Physical Threat Intelligence, the H-ISAC Security Operations Center (SOC), Identity services, community exercises and other special interest services. Weiss will define, implement and deliver Cyber and Physical Security Services to H-ISAC members which are consistent with the long-term goals and objectives of the H-ISAC – to attract and retain members, operate with execution excellence, and deliver community defense for the healthcare sector.

"Errol is globally recognized as an information security visionary and leader," said Denise Anderson, President and CEO of H-ISAC. "He is and has always been a strong advocate for information sharing among and within the critical sectors. Errol knows that by working together, we can help improve security and lower risk. We're thrilled to have Errol bring his vision, drive and experience to the members of H-ISAC and to the global health and public health sector."

Weiss previously worked at Bank of America (BofA) where he was a Global Information Security executive working with internal partners to protect information, customers and staff by reducing the impact from cyber threats. Before BofA, Weiss worked for 10 years at Citigroup, where he created and ran the bank's first Cyber Intelligence Center, a global team providing actionable intelligence to internal staff.

Weiss began his career at NSA conducting vulnerability analyses and penetrations of US Government systems and then spent ten years with consulting firms delivering information security services for Fortune 500 companies. Weiss was instrumental for the creation, implementation and operation of the Financial Services ISAC and is one of the four named inventors on the patent for Trusted and Anonymous Information Sharing.

Weiss has been involved with the ISAC concept from its foundation – first as part of the team that created the Financial Services ISAC in 1999 and then as a Board member where he also served as Treasurer and Vice Chair. Weiss has been an active user of ISAC services and served on the FS-ISAC Board of Directors for six years and Threat Intelligence Committee for ten years.

He's been invited to speak internationally and has provided expert testimony before Congress to advocate for change and help influence information sharing legislation.

For more information, visit https://h-isac.org





ABOUT HEALTH-ISAC

H-ISAC was founded in 2010 as the National Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (NH-ISAC). In September 2018, H-ISAC dropped the "National" from its name to more accurately represent its international membership. H-ISAC is a global, non-profit, member-driven organization where health sector stakeholders join a trusted community and forum for coordinating, collaborating and sharing vital physical and cyber threat intelligence and best practices with each other.

Membership is open to public & private hospitals, ambulatory providers, health insurance payers, pharmaceutical/biotech manufacturers, laboratory, diagnostic, medical device manufacturers, medical schools, medical R&D organizations and other relevant health sector stakeholders.

H-ISAC partners with other global security organizations such as governments, law enforcement, other ISACs, and global CERTs to share information, create situational awareness and mitigate against threats and incidents.

Member organizations become stronger by working together, benefitting the entire health sector and its significant role in critical infrastructure worldwide.

Visit https://h-isac.org and find H-ISAC on LinkedIn .

Julia Annaloro H-ISAC 3215931470 jannaloro@h-isac.org