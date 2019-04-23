Athenex Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held May 31 to June 4, 2019 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.



"We are very pleased with the abstracts that have been accepted for presentation at ASCO this year," said Dr. Johnson Lau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Athenex. "We look forward to sharing additional information on our lead, pivotal stage Oraxol (Oral paclitaxel and HM30181A) program as well as preliminary results from our Oratecan (Oral irinotecan and HM30181A) Phase I study and preclinical proof of concept data for our new arginine deprivation therapy platform, Pegtomarginase. We believe these will demonstrate the broad applicability of the Orascovery technology for a wide range of commonly used chemotherapy agents and the depth of our oncology-focused pipeline."

Presentation details:

Title: (Abstract TPS1116) KX-ORAX-001: An open label, randomized, multicenter, Phase III registrational study to determine the safety, tolerability, and tumor response of Oraxol (HM30181A + oral paclitaxel) and its comparability to IV paclitaxel in patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

Poster Session: Breast Cancer—Metastatic

Session Date, Time, Location: Sunday June 2, 2019, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM Central Daylight Time, Hall A

Title: (Abstract 1084) Oral paclitaxel in the treatment of metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients.

Poster Session: Breast Cancer—Metastatic

Session Date, Time, Location: Sunday June 2, 2019, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM Central Daylight Time, Hall A

Title: (Abstract 3032) A Phase 1 study of the oral administration of irinotecan in combination with the potent P-glycoprotein (P-gp) inhibitor HM30181A.

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics and Tumor Biology (Nonimmuno)

Session Date, Time, Location: Saturday June 1, 2019, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM Central Daylight Time, Hall A

Title: (Abstract 3090) Design, engineering, and characterization of a novel long-acting (Pegylated) single isomer human arginase for arginine depriving anti-cancer treatment.

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics and Tumor Biology (Nonimmuno)

Session Date, Time, Location: Saturday June 1, 2019, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM Central Daylight Time, Hall A

The abstract titles are currently available on the ASCO iPlanner website , with the full abstracts scheduled to be published on May 15, 2019.

Athenex has received approval of the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) "encequidar" for its novel P-gp pump inhibitor molecule, HM30181A. The Company may use the nomenclature "encequidar" in future communications.

The Orascovery platform was initially developed by Hanmi Pharmaceuticals and licensed exclusively to Athenex for all major worldwide territories except Korea, which is retained by Hanmi.

About Athenex, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company's current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on non-absorbed P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells (TCR-T), and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex's employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. Athenex has offices in Buffalo and Clarence, New York; Cranford, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan; and multiple locations in Chongqing, China. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com .

