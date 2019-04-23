BriaCell Announces Publication at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting and Presentation at Precision Breast Cancer Summit in Boston

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that BriaCell's clinical findings will be published in the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Proceedings, a supplement to the Journal of Clinical Oncology. ASCO's Annual Meeting, taking place May 31-June 4, 2019 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL, represents the world's largest gathering of oncology physicians, biotechnology executives, researchers, and investment analysts to discuss cutting-edge clinical research and therapeutics in oncology. Additionally, Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO, will be presenting at the Precision Breast Cancer Conference, a global Pharma R&D summit, in Boston, MA. The conference will be held on April 24-25, 2019 at Courtyard by Marriott Boston Downtown (275 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA).



"Our clinical data elucidates novel ways to fight cancer, and solidifies our unique and simple HLA profiling approach, which provides a precise personalized treatment option for advanced breast cancer patients. We are pleased with the inclusion of BriaCell's clinical data in such high profile conferences," said Dr. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "We are also thrilled with the prospects of our previously-reported additive or synergistic anti-tumor activity of Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab ([KEYTRUDA®, manufactured by Merck &, Co., NYSE:MRK)] offering potential clinical benefit to advanced breast cancer patients, and look forward to sharing additional data in the second half of 2019."

BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™, its lead candidate, in a Combination Study with KEYTRUDA®. The Combination Study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

Publication at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting

The abstract summarizes the clinical data on 23 advanced breast cancer patients dosed with Bria-IMT™ in the completed Phase I/IIa clinical study (NCT03066947). The clinical data indicated that Bria-IMT™ treatment was safe and well-tolerated. Tumor regression was seen in several advanced breast cancer patients who failed a number of previous treatments prior to the Bria-IMT™ regimen. Importantly, these patients matched Bria-IMT™ for specific HLA types, providing support for BriaCell's hypothesis that Bria-IMT™ works by a unique mechanism of action which sets it apart from other immunotherapy products. The findings also support the logic for further development of Bria-OTS™, BriaCell's off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, and BriaDX™, BriaCell's companion diagnostic identification test. Bria-OTS™ is expected to enter the clinic in 2019.

Abstract Number for Publication: e14026

Abstract Title: Safety and efficacy of a phase I/IIa trial (NCT03066947) of a modified whole tumor cell targeted immunotherapy in patients with advanced breast cancer.

The majority of abstracts will be released by ASCO on May 15, 2019, at 5:00 PM EDT on abstracts.asco.org.

Presentation at Precision Breast Cancer Conference

Details of BriaCell's oral presentation are as follows:



Event: 2019 Precision Breast Cancer Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Time: 3:00 PM EDT

Title: Can Cancer Immunotherapy be both Personalized and Off-the-Shelf?

Location: Courtyard by Marriott Boston Downtown, 275 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116

Dr. Bill Williams will be available for one-on-one meetings from April 24 to April 25, 2019 in Boston.

To arrange a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Williams during the event, please contact:

Farrah Dean

Manager, Corporate Development

Email: farrah@BriaCell.com

Phone: 1-888-485-6340

An updated presentation will be available for download at https://briacell.com/investor-relations/presentations/.

About American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Conference

Founded in 1964, ASCO is the world's leading professional organization for physicians, oncology professionals, and research scientists in the field of oncology. ASCO's Mission over the years has been to conquering cancer through research, education, and promotion of the highest quality patient care.

ASCO's Annual meeting represents the world's largest gathering of oncology physicians, biotechnology executives, researchers, patient advocates, and investment analysts to discuss cutting-edge clinical research and therapeutics in oncology, and to gain insights for improving cancer care.

For additional information on the 2019 ASCO's Annual meeting, please visit https://www.asco.org/.

About Precision Breast Cancer Conference

Precision Breast Cancer R&D summit provides an opportunity for senior level biotechnology and pharmaceutical executives, medical doctors, and scientists to discuss the research and development of cutting-edge treatments for Breast Cancer. The conference creates a networking forum for precision medicine leaders in the breast cancer space with the goal of creating meaningful collaborations.

For more information on Precision Breast Cancer Conference 2019, please visit: https://precisionbreastcancer.com/.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™, its lead candidate, in a Combination Study with pembrolizumab ([KEYTRUDA®, manufactured by Merck &, Co., NYSE:MRK)]. The Combination Study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to cover over 99 percent of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

