Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sprint Corporation (S) and Encourages Sprint Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) securities between January 31, 2019 and April 16, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 21, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period defendants misrepresented the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. In a subsequent letter to the Federal Communications Commission, Sprint admitted that its Form 10-Q disclosures were "incomplete" and that the reported net subscriber increase included those offered "free lines."

If you purchased Sprint securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

