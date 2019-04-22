Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against South Carolina Public Service Authority (Santee Cooper) and Encourages Santee Cooper Mini-Bonds Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired South Carolina Public Service Authority (Santee Cooper) Mini-Bonds. Investors have until June 14, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On April 15, 2019, a class action complaint was filed on behalf of investors in Santee Cooper Mini-Bonds, alleging that Santee Cooper materially mislead and/or failed to disclose material information to the investing public. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Santee Cooper failed to disclose known financial risks and significant delays associated with the company's V.C. Summer nuclear power plant project, which the company abandoned in 2017.

