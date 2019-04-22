Eve & Co Announces Board Appointment of Alice Murphy

TORONTO, April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (TSXV:EVE, OTCQB:EEVVF) ("Eve & Co" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Alice Murphy has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



Ms. Murphy has a wealth of financial experience with public companies at a senior level. As the former CFO of Harry Winston Diamond Corporation, she had responsibility for overseeing the financial reporting of its global entities, its compliance with NYSE listing requirements and the financial due diligence of its global M&A activities. Ms. Murphy has gained valuable experience with Health Canada from her role as CFO of a First Nations community, where she helped coordinate the financial and risk analysis of a medical marijuana application. As former Mayor and District Councillor of the Township of Muskoka Lakes and the District of Muskoka, she has worked on behalf of her local community utilizing her finance and negotiation skills. Ms. Murphy is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

"I look forward to Alice joining our Board of Directors, and all the experience that she brings with her. Alice's financial experience will strengthen our Audit Committee while adding a multinational dynamic from her extensive career. We are so fortunate to have another woman Board member to help steer our female focused brand in the right direction to continued success," said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

Ms. Murphy's appointment remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licenses under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and cannabis oil. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada's first female founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation license from Health Canada in 2016.

Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licenced 220,000 sq. ft. scalable greenhouse production facility located in Middlesex County, Ontario with 32 acres of adjacent land for future expansion. Eve & Co has commenced construction of an additional 780,000 sq. ft. proposed expansion, bringing Eve & Co's total anticipated greenhouse capacity to 1,000,000 sq. ft.

The Company's website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

