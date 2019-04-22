Simmons Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings

PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) today announced net income of $47.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $51.3 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $3.6 million, or 7.1%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.51, a decrease of $0.04, or 7.3%, from the same period in 2018. Included in first quarter 2019 results was $1.4 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs.



Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $49.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $52.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 6.7%. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.53, a decrease of $0.04, or 7.0%, from the same period in 2018.

"We had solid operating results in the first quarter. Revenue was affected by three significant items compared to the first quarter of 2018. Accretion income was down $4.6 million; debit card interchange income, primarily as a result of the Durbin rate cap, was down $2.8 million; and the gain on sale of securities was up $2.7 million, resulting in a net decrease of $4.7 million from the previous year," said George A. Makris Jr., Chairman and CEO.

Makris continued, "We would also like to welcome our newest customers and associates from the Reliance Bank merger into the Simmons family. We closed the transaction Friday, April 12, 2019, and performed the systems conversion over that weekend. We are excited about our growth opportunities in the St. Louis market due to our increased presence."

Selected Highlights: 1st QTR 2019 4th QTR 2018 1st QTR 2018 Net income $47.7 million $55.6 million $51.3 million Diluted earnings per share $0.51 $0.60 $0.55 Return on avg assets 1.19% 1.35% 1.38% Return on avg common equity 8.60% 9.98% 9.90% Return on tangible common equity 15.34% 17.96% 18.77% Core earnings(1) $49.1 million $56.5 million $52.6 million Diluted core earnings per share(1) $0.53 $0.61 $0.57 Core return on avg assets(1) 1.22% 1.37% 1.41% Core return on avg common equity(1) 8.85% 10.13% 10.15% Core return on tangible common equity(1) 15.76% 18.21% 19.23% Efficiency ratio(2) 56.76% 51.99% 53.24%

Core earnings excludes non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.

Loans

(In billions) 1st Qtr 2019 4th Qtr 2018 1st Qtr 2018 Total loans $11.7 $11.7 $11.0 Legacy loans (excludes loans acquired) $8.7 $8.4 $6.3 Loans acquired $3.0 $3.3 $4.7

Total loans, including those acquired, were $11.7 billion at March 31, 2019 an increase of $753.4 million, or 6.9%, compared to $11.0 billion at March 31, 2018. On a linked-quarter basis (March 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018), total loans remained flat at $11.7 billion. The seasonal decrease in the credit card and agricultural portfolios was $40.4 million. Loans approved and ready to close totaled $473.3 million at March 31, 2019 compared to $277.5 million as of year-end. "Based on our current loan pipeline, we estimate loan growth in the 5% range for 2019," said Makris.

Deposits

(In billions) 1st Qtr 2019 4th Qtr 2018 1st Qtr 2018 Total deposits $12.0 $12.4 $11.7 Non-time deposits $9.3 $9.5 $9.5 Time deposits $2.7 $2.9 $2.2

Total deposits were $12.0 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of $332.6 million, or 2.9%, since March 31, 2018. Total deposits decreased $409.2 million, or 3.3%, compared to December 31, 2018. During the quarter, brokered and public fund deposits decreased $557.2 million while core deposits increased $148.0 million. "Our cash balance was reduced as we eliminated some high cost deposits. We are very pleased with our growth in core deposits as we continue to emphasize relationship banking," said Makris.

Net Interest Income

1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 3rd Qtr

2018 2nd Qtr

2018 1st Qtr

2018 Loan yield (1) 5.53% 5.39% 5.54% 5.40% 5.38% Core loan yield (1) (2) 5.29% 5.25% 5.19% 5.04% 4.95% Security yield (1) 3.09% 2.87% 2.74% 2.75% 2.67% Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.31% 1.20% 1.05% 0.84% 0.74% Cost of deposits (3) 1.02% 0.93% 0.81% 0.64% 0.56% Cost of borrowed funds 2.73% 2.64% 2.48% 2.38% 1.70% Net interest margin (1) 3.85% 3.76% 3.98% 3.99% 4.17% Core net interest margin (1) (2) 3.67% 3.66% 3.71% 3.70% 3.82%

Fully tax equivalent. Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion, and are non-GAAP measurements. Includes non-interest bearing deposits.

The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $137.0 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 1.5%, from the same period of 2018. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $6.7 million and $11.3 million for the first quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Net interest margin was 3.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, a 9 basis point increase from the fourth quarter 2018. The Company's core net interest margin, excluding the accretion, was 3.67% for the first quarter of 2019, a 1 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2018. Cost of interest bearing deposits was 1.31% for the first quarter of 2019, an 11 basis point increase from prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $33.8 million, a decrease of $3.8 million compared to the same period in the previous year. The decrease was primarily due to reductions in debit card fees and mortgage and SBA lending premium income. The interchange rate cap as established by the Durbin amendment became effective for the Company July 1, 2018, resulting in a $2.8 million reduction in debit card fees when compared to the first quarter of last year.

Mortgage and SBA lending premium income decreased $1.1 million when compared to the same quarter in 2018. Mortgage lending income during the first quarter of 2019 was lower by $649,000 compared to 2018 and SBA premium income decreased by $476,000 due to fewer loan sales in the current quarter compared to the first quarter of 2018.

During the first quarter, the Company sold approximately $197 million in securities which resulted in a gain of $2.7 million, as part of a bond portfolio analysis of expected cash flow changes.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $101.4 million, an increase of $3.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2018. Included in this quarter were $1.9 million of pre-tax merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $99.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $3.2 million compared to the same period in 2018. Software and technology costs increased approximately $1.8 million over the same period in the prior year. The Company's Next Generation Banking technology initiative is progressing on schedule and the incremental IT expenditures during the first quarter were primarily related to this initiative.

During the first quarter, the Company offered qualifying associates an early retirement option resulting in $355,000 of non-core expense. The Company projects an additional $2.5 million of expense related to these retirements in the second quarter of 2019 and expects ongoing net savings of approximately $4.4 million beginning in the third quarter of 2019.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 56.76% compared to 53.24% for the same period in 2018.

Asset Quality

1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 3rd Qtr

2018 2nd Qtr

2018 1st Qtr

2018 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.68% 0.67% 0.68% 0.73% 0.75% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 97% 164% 136% 115% 99% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.70% 0.41% 0.50% 0.63% 0.76% Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.20% 0.35% 0.36% 0.17% 0.24% - Net charge-off ratio excluding loan sale 0.12%

All loans acquired are recorded at their discounted net present value; therefore, they are excluded from the computations of the asset quality ratios for the legacy loan portfolio, except for their inclusion in total assets.

At March 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses for legacy loans was $59.2 million. The allowance for loan losses for loans acquired was $1.3 million and the acquired loan discount credit mark was $42.4 million. The allowances for loan losses and credit marks provide a total of $103.0 million of coverage, which equates to a total coverage ratio of 0.87% of gross loans. The ratio of credit mark and related allowance to loans acquired was 1.41%.

During the quarter, the Company identified loans specific to the acquired portfolio of Bank SNB's Dallas market which were poorly structured or were poorly managed post-funding, and were primarily linked to an individual lender. As a result, the Company made a provision for acquired loans of $2.0 million related to the Bank SNB acquired pool of loans.

Makris stated, "We have carefully reviewed these loans for potential losses and believe we have adequately identified any risk associated with the loans. Unfortunately, based on purchase accounting rules, the credit mark associated with the declining Bank SNB acquired pool is a standalone amount not related to Simmons' overall allowance for loan losses and must be managed specific to that pool of loans."

Provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2019 was $9.3 million, essentially flat when compared to March 31, 2018 and $335,000 less than the fourth quarter of 2018.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At March 31, 2019, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $19.0 million, a decrease of $10.2 million, or 35.0%, compared to the same period in 2018 and a decrease of $6.6 million, or 25.9% from December 31, 2018. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:





($ in millions) 1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 3rd Qtr

2018 2nd Qtr

2018 1st Qtr

2018 Closed bank branches, branch sites & associate relocation $7.6 $8.0 $9.6 $7.2 $8.1 Foreclosed assets - acquired $6.2 $11.5 $8.0 $13.2 $14.9 Foreclosed assets - legacy $5.2 $6.1 $5.1 $10.1 $6.1

Capital

1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 3rd Qtr

2018 2nd Qtr

2018 1st Qtr

2018 Stockholders' equity to total assets 14.3% 13.6% 13.4% 13.3% 13.5% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.0% 8.4% 8.1% 7.9% 7.9% Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.1% 8.8% 8.7% 8.6% 8.6% Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 13.6% 13.3% 13.1% 13.7% 14.1%

At March 31, 2019, common stockholders' equity was $2.3 billion. Book value per share was $24.87 and tangible book value per share was $14.78 at March 31, 2019, compared to $22.86 and $12.62, respectively, at March 31, 2018.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total assets of approximately $16.1 billion as of March 31, 2019, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Market under the symbol "SFNC."

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 4557809. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.simmonsbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant non-core activities or nonrecurring transactions. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, allowance for loan losses, and the effect of certain new accounting standards on Simmons' financial statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, information technology affecting the financial industry, and the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect Simmons First National Corporation's financial results is included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which has been filed with, and is available from, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 151,112 $ 171,792 $ 125,231 $ 162,567 $ 170,811 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 340,049 661,666 388,573 781,279 688,853 Cash and cash equivalents 491,161 833,458 513,804 943,846 859,664 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 4,684 4,934 3,954 2,974 3,069 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 61,435 289,194 323,306 333,503 352,756 Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,240,111 2,151,752 1,997,814 1,938,644 1,830,113 Mortgage loans held for sale 18,480 26,799 48,195 39,812 17,708 Other assets held for sale 397 1,790 5,136 14,898 24,784 Loans: Legacy loans 8,684,550 8,430,388 8,123,274 7,133,461 6,290,383 Allowance for loan losses (59,243 ) (56,599 ) (55,358 ) (51,732 ) (47,207 ) Loans acquired, net of discount and allowance 3,056,187 3,292,783 3,734,921 4,232,434 4,696,945 Net loans 11,681,494 11,666,572 11,802,837 11,314,163 10,940,121 Premises and equipment 333,740 295,060 287,246 288,777 289,355 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 18,952 25,565 22,664 30,503 29,140 Interest receivable 51,796 49,938 51,509 44,266 42,129 Bank owned life insurance 192,736 193,170 192,680 191,575 186,473 Goodwill 845,687 845,687 845,687 845,687 845,687 Other intangible assets 88,694 91,334 93,975 96,720 99,504 Other assets 62,272 68,084 92,457 80,165 76,806 Total assets $ 16,091,639 $ 16,543,337 $ 16,281,264 $ 16,165,533 $ 15,597,309 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 2,674,034 $ 2,672,405 $ 2,778,670 $ 2,683,489 $ 2,734,287 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 6,666,823 6,830,191 6,776,330 6,916,520 6,720,754 Time deposits 2,648,674 2,896,156 2,533,506 2,353,439 2,201,874 Total deposits 11,989,531 12,398,752 12,088,506 11,953,448 11,656,915 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 120,213 95,792 109,213 99,801 120,909 Other borrowings 1,169,989 1,345,450 1,420,917 1,451,811 1,140,986 Subordinated notes and debentures 354,041 353,950 372,934 413,337 468,465 Other liabilities held for sale 162 162 424 1,840 2,781 Accrued interest and other liabilities 155,382 102,797 105,951 98,388 98,202 Total liabilities 13,789,318 14,296,903 14,097,945 14,018,625 13,488,258 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 926 923 923 923 922 Surplus 1,599,566 1,597,944 1,597,261 1,594,342 1,590,086 Undivided profits 707,829 674,941 633,175 591,826 552,105 Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Unrealized depreciation on AFS securities (6,000 ) (27,374 ) (48,040 ) (40,183 ) (34,062 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,302,321 2,246,434 2,183,319 2,146,908 2,109,051 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,091,639 $ 16,543,337 $ 16,281,264 $ 16,165,533 $ 15,597,309

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 159,440 $ 159,996 $ 162,438 $ 150,253 $ 143,350 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,154 2,168 1,405 1,414 1,009 Investment securities 17,312 15,760 14,640 14,296 12,622 Mortgage loans held for sale 210 372 501 305 158 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 179,116 178,296 178,984 166,268 157,139 INTEREST EXPENSE Time deposits 12,320 11,273 8,017 6,175 4,842 Other deposits 18,430 17,489 16,373 12,286 10,755 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 136 121 104 88 110 Other borrowings 6,793 7,134 6,240 5,141 5,139 Subordinated notes and debentures 4,411 4,498 5,282 5,741 1,327 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 42,090 40,515 36,016 29,431 22,173 NET INTEREST INCOME 137,026 137,781 142,968 136,837 134,966 Provision for loan losses 9,285 9,620 10,345 9,033 9,150 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 127,741 128,161 132,623 127,804 125,816 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust income 5,708 5,980 6,277 5,622 5,249 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,068 11,263 10,837 10,063 10,345 Other service charges and fees 1,289 1,501 1,201 2,017 2,750 Mortgage and SBA lending income 3,320 1,643 1,825 3,130 4,445 Investment banking income 618 829 664 814 834 Debit and credit card fees 6,098 6,547 6,820 10,105 8,796 Bank owned life insurance income 795 1,105 1,105 1,102 1,103 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net 2,740 8 54 (7 ) 6 Other income 3,125 5,712 4,942 5,202 4,007 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 33,761 34,588 33,725 38,048 37,535 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 56,367 49,193 55,515 55,678 56,357 Occupancy expense, net 7,475 7,016 7,713 7,921 6,960 Furniture and equipment expense 3,358 4,139 3,761 4,020 4,403 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 637 1,540 538 1,382 1,020 Deposit insurance 2,040 2,489 2,248 1,856 2,128 Merger-related costs 1,470 797 804 1,465 1,711 Other operating expenses 30,062 30,222 29,674 26,185 25,494 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 101,409 95,396 100,253 98,507 98,073 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 60,093 67,353 66,095 67,345 65,278 Provision for income taxes 12,398 11,707 10,902 13,783 13,966 NET INCOME $ 47,695 $ 55,646 $ 55,193 $ 53,562 $ 51,312 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.52 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.51 $ 0.60 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 0.55

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands) Tier 1 capital Stockholders' equity $ 2,302,321 $ 2,246,434 $ 2,183,319 $ 2,146,908 $ 2,109,051 Trust preferred securities, net allowable - - - - - Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (910,122 ) (912,428 ) (914,788 ) (917,050 ) (918,161 ) Unrealized loss on AFS securities 6,000 27,374 48,040 40,183 34,062 Total Tier 1 capital 1,398,199 1,361,380 1,316,571 1,270,041 1,224,952 Tier 2 capital Qualifying unrealized gain on AFS equity securities - - 1 1 8 Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt 354,041 353,950 372,934 413,337 468,466 Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments 67,771 63,608 63,618 60,691 54,436 Total Tier 2 capital 421,812 417,558 436,553 474,029 522,910 Total risk-based capital $ 1,820,011 $ 1,778,938 $ 1,753,124 $ 1,744,070 $ 1,747,862 Common equity Tier 1 capital $ 1,398,199 $ 1,361,380 $ 1,316,571 $ 1,270,041 $ 1,224,952 Less: Trust preferred securities - - - - - Total common equity $ 1,398,199 $ 1,361,380 $ 1,316,571 $ 1,270,041 $ 1,224,952 Risk weighted assets $ 13,364,636 $ 13,326,832 $ 13,402,910 $ 12,713,093 $ 12,417,233 Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 15,423,961 $ 15,512,042 $ 15,179,889 $ 14,714,205 $ 14,179,390 Ratios at end of quarter Equity to assets 14.31 % 13.58 % 13.41 % 13.28 % 13.52 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.02 % 8.39 % 8.11 % 7.91 % 7.94 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 10.46 % 10.22 % 9.82 % 9.99 % 9.86 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.07 % 8.78 % 8.67 % 8.63 % 8.64 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.46 % 10.22 % 9.82 % 9.99 % 9.86 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.62 % 13.35 % 13.08 % 13.72 % 14.08 % (1) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Loans and Investments For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands) Legacy Loan Portfolio - End of Period (1) Consumer Credit cards $ 181,549 $ 204,173 $ 182,137 $ 180,352 $ 176,602 Other consumer 213,659 201,297 259,581 277,330 284,285 Total consumer 395,208 405,470 441,718 457,682 460,887 Real Estate Construction 1,376,162 1,300,723 1,229,888 967,720 786,077 Single-family residential 1,431,407 1,440,443 1,401,991 1,314,787 1,193,464 Other commercial 3,355,109 3,225,287 3,077,188 2,816,420 2,611,358 Total real estate 6,162,678 5,966,453 5,709,067 5,098,927 4,590,899 Commercial Commercial 1,801,422 1,774,909 1,608,342 1,237,910 971,704 Agricultural 147,216 164,514 218,778 187,006 128,247 Total commercial 1,948,638 1,939,423 1,827,120 1,424,916 1,099,951 Other 178,026 119,042 145,369 151,936 138,646 Total Loans $ 8,684,550 $ 8,430,388 $ 8,123,274 $ 7,133,461 $ 6,290,383 (1) Excludes all acquired loans. Investment Securities - End of Period Held-to-Maturity U.S. Government agencies $ 12,996 $ 16,990 $ 34,983 $ 36,976 $ 46,961 Mortgage-backed securities 12,847 13,346 13,933 14,645 15,404 State and political subdivisions 33,597 256,863 272,396 279,787 286,901 Other securities 1,995 1,995 1,994 2,095 3,490 Total held-to-maturity 61,435 289,194 323,306 333,503 352,756 Available-for-Sale U.S. Government agencies $ 161,577 $ 154,301 $ 141,460 $ 145,767 $ 149,804 Mortgage-backed securities 1,345,677 1,522,900 1,419,626 1,395,231 1,356,179 State and political subdivisions 580,790 314,843 282,439 245,335 185,888 FHLB stock 65,220 73,105 72,579 72,042 58,177 Other securities 86,847 86,603 81,710 80,269 80,065 Total available-for-sale 2,240,111 2,151,752 1,997,814 1,938,644 1,830,113 Total investment securities $ 2,301,546 $ 2,440,946 $ 2,321,120 $ 2,272,147 $ 2,182,869 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 61,956 $ 290,830 $ 322,838 $ 334,857 $ 354,649 Investment Securities - QTD Average Taxable securities $ 1,880,694 $ 1,815,203 $ 1,775,193 $ 1,750,172 $ 1,618,270 Tax exempt securities 590,941 551,185 539,135 514,838 460,675 Total investment securities - QTD average $ 2,471,635 $ 2,366,388 $ 2,314,328 $ 2,265,010 $ 2,078,945





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Loans and Credit Coverage For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands) LOANS Legacy loans $ 8,684,550 $ 8,430,388 $ 8,123,274 $ 7,133,461 $ 6,290,383 Allowance for loan losses (legacy loans) (59,243 ) (56,599 ) (55,358 ) (51,732 ) (47,207 ) Legacy loans (net of allowance) 8,625,307 8,373,789 8,067,916 7,081,729 6,243,176 Loans acquired 3,099,915 3,342,175 3,790,234 4,302,760 4,776,439 Credit discount (42,416 ) (49,297 ) (53,968 ) (68,282 ) (79,087 ) Allowance for loan losses (loans acquired) (1,312 ) (95 ) (1,345 ) (2,044 ) (407 ) Loans acquired (net of discount and allowance) 3,056,187 3,292,783 3,734,921 4,232,434 4,696,945 Net loans $ 11,681,494 $ 11,666,572 $ 11,802,837 $ 11,314,163 $ 10,940,121 Loan Coverage Ratios Allowance for loan losses to legacy loans 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.73 % 0.75 % Discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired to total loans acquired plus discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired (non-GAAP) (1) 1.41 % 1.48 % 1.46 % 1.63 % 1.66 % Total allowance and credit coverage (non-GAAP) (1) 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 1.07 % 1.14 % (1) Calculations of the non-GAAP loan coverage ratios and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands) Allowance for Loan Losses (Legacy Loans) Balance, beginning of quarter $ 56,599 $ 55,358 $ 51,732 $ 47,207 $ 41,668 Loans charged off Credit cards 1,142 1,121 919 1,012 999 Other consumer 1,533 2,894 1,321 1,366 1,056 Real estate 374 337 4,952 161 455 Commercial 1,968 3,480 592 790 1,761 Total loans charged off 5,017 7,832 7,784 3,329 4,271 Recoveries of loans previously charged off Credit cards 240 227 229 286 263 Other consumer 300 154 176 133 94 Real estate 142 367 210 112 302 Commercial 158 167 450 59 69 Total recoveries 840 915 1,065 590 728 Net loans charged off 4,177 6,917 6,719 2,739 3,543 Provision for loan losses 6,821 8,158 10,345 7,264 9,082 Balance, end of quarter $ 59,243 $ 56,599 $ 55,358 $ 51,732 $ 47,207 Non-performing assets (1) (2) Non-performing loans Nonaccrual loans $ 60,925 $ 34,201 $ 40,505 $ 44,548 $ 47,395 Loans past due 90 days or more 281 224 281 303 336 Total non-performing loans 61,206 34,425 40,786 44,851 47,731 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned (2) 18,952 25,565 22,664 30,503 29,140 Other non-performing assets 505 553 524 573 794 Total other non-performing assets 19,457 26,118 23,188 31,076 29,934 Total non-performing assets $ 80,663 $ 60,543 $ 63,974 $ 75,927 $ 77,665 Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 6,297 $ 6,369 $ 8,413 $ 6,367 $ 6,459 Ratios (1) (2) Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.73 % 0.75 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 97 % 164 % 136 % 115 % 99 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.70 % 0.41 % 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.76 % Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets 0.54 % 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.51 % 0.54 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.50 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.47 % 0.50 % Annualized net charge offs to total loans 0.20 % 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.17 % 0.24 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans 1.92 % 1.86 % 1.47 % 1.60 % 1.63 % (1) Excludes all acquired loans, except for their inclusion in total assets. (2) Includes acquired foreclosed assets and acquired other real estate owned.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Mar 2019 Three Months Ended

Dec 2018 Three Months Ended

Mar 2018 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

ASSETS Earning assets: Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold $ 394,462 $ 2,154 2.21 % $ 499,961 $ 2,168 1.72 % $ 338,505 $ 1,009 1.21 % Investment securities - taxable 1,880,694 12,989 2.80 % 1,815,200 11,828 2.59 % 1,618,270 9,599 2.41 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 590,941 5,834 4.00 % 551,188 5,313 3.82 % 460,675 4,083 3.59 % Mortgage loans held for sale 17,733 210 4.80 % 30,851 372 4.78 % 14,775 158 4.34 % Loans, including acquired loans 11,710,075 159,530 5.53 % 11,788,838 160,081 5.39 % 10,819,324 143,420 5.38 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 14,593,905 180,717 5.02 % 14,686,038 179,762 4.86 % 13,251,549 158,269 4.84 % Non-earning assets 1,708,292 1,671,715 1,836,661 Total assets $ 16,302,197 $ 16,357,753 $ 15,088,210 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts $ 6,749,032 $ 18,430 1.11 % $ 6,770,217 $ 17,489 1.02 % $ 6,579,295 $ 10,755 0.66 % Time deposits 2,781,592 12,320 1.80 % 2,752,113 11,273 1.63 % 2,003,668 4,842 0.98 % Total interest bearing deposits 9,530,624 30,750 1.31 % 9,522,330 28,762 1.20 % 8,582,963 15,597 0.74 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 109,302 136 0.50 % 108,687 121 0.44 % 120,443 110 0.37 % Other borrowings 1,224,255 6,793 2.25 % 1,302,453 7,134 2.17 % 1,282,527 5,139 1.63 % Subordinated notes and debentures 353,996 4,411 5.05 % 353,906 4,498 5.04 % 162,813 1,327 3.31 % Total interest bearing liabilities 11,218,177 42,090 1.52 % 11,287,376 40,515 1.42 % 10,148,746 22,173 0.89 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,707,715 2,768,437 2,632,182 Other liabilities 127,407 90,723 204,230 Total liabilities 14,053,299 14,146,536 12,985,158 Stockholders' equity 2,248,898 2,211,217 2,103,052 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,302,197 $ 16,357,753 $ 15,088,210 Net interest income (FTE) $ 138,627 $ 139,247 $ 136,096 Net interest spread (FTE) 3.50 % 3.44 % 3.95 % Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date 3.85 % 3.76 % 4.17 % Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date 3.85 % 3.97 % 4.17 % Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 3.67 % 3.66 % 3.82 % Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 5.29 % 5.25 % 4.95 % Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 3.67 % 3.72 % 3.82 % Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 5.29 % 5.11 % 4.95 % (1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands, except share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 47,695 $ 55,646 $ 55,193 $ 53,562 $ 51,312 Diluted earnings per share 0.51 0.60 0.59 0.58 0.55 Return on average assets 1.19 % 1.35 % 1.37 % 1.38 % 1.38 % Return on average common equity 8.60 % 9.98 % 10.06 % 10.05 % 9.90 % Return on tangible common equity 15.34 % 17.96 % 18.38 % 18.70 % 18.77 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.85 % 3.76 % 3.98 % 3.99 % 4.17 % FTE adjustment 1,601 1,466 1,393 1,308 1,130 Amortization of intangibles 2,641 2,642 2,745 2,785 2,837 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 1,951 1,952 2,027 2,057 2,096 Average diluted shares outstanding 92,870,813 92,897,105 92,840,851 92,733,140 92,638,765 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 49,076 $ 56,451 $ 56,504 $ 54,660 $ 52,618 Diluted core earnings per share (1) 0.53 0.61 0.61 0.59 0.57 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.67 % 3.66 % 3.71 % 3.70 % 3.82 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 6,660 3,850 10,006 10,113 11,294 Efficiency ratio (1) 56.76 % 51.99 % 53.47 % 52.70 % 53.24 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.22 % 1.37 % 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.41 % Core return on average common equity (1) 8.85 % 10.13 % 10.30 % 10.26 % 10.15 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 15.76 % 18.21 % 18.80 % 19.06 % 19.23 % YEAR-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 47,695 $ 215,713 $ 160,067 $ 104,874 $ 51,312 Diluted earnings per share 0.51 2.32 1.72 1.13 0.55 Return on average assets 1.19 % 1.37 % 1.37 % 1.38 % 1.38 % Return on average common equity 8.60 % 10.00 % 10.01 % 9.98 % 9.90 % Return on tangible common equity 15.34 % 18.44 % 18.61 % 18.73 % 18.77 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.85 % 3.97 % 4.04 % 4.08 % 4.17 % FTE adjustment 1,601 5,297 3,831 2,438 1,130 Amortization of intangibles 2,641 11,009 8,367 5,622 2,837 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 1,951 8,132 6,180 4,153 2,096 Average diluted shares outstanding 92,870,813 92,830,485 92,796,860 92,692,234 92,638,765 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16 0.60 0.45 0.30 0.15 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 49,076 $ 220,233 $ 163,782 $ 107,278 $ 52,618 Diluted core earnings per share (1) 0.53 2.37 1.76 1.16 0.57 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.67 % 3.72 % 3.74 % 3.76 % 3.82 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 6,660 35,263 31,413 21,407 11,294 Efficiency ratio (1) 56.76 % 52.85 % 53.14 % 52.97 % 53.24 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.22 % 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.41 % Core return on average common equity (1) 8.85 % 10.21 % 10.24 % 10.20 % 10.15 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 15.76 % 18.81 % 19.03 % 19.14 % 19.23 % END OF PERIOD Book value per share $ 24.87 $ 24.33 $ 23.66 $ 23.26 $ 22.86 Tangible book value per share 14.78 14.18 13.48 13.05 12.62 Shares outstanding 92,568,361 92,347,643 92,291,070 92,281,370 92,242,389 Full-time equivalent employees 2,602 2,654 2,635 2,659 2,626 Total number of financial centers 191 191 191 199 200 (1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Reconciliation of Core Earnings (non-GAAP) For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands, except per share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Net Income $ 47,695 $ 55,646 $ 55,193 $ 53,562 $ 51,312 Non-core items Merger-related costs 1,470 797 804 1,465 1,711 Early retirement program 355 - - - - Branch right-sizing 45 292 970 22 57 Tax effect (1) (489 ) (284 ) (463 ) (389 ) (462 ) Net non-core items 1,381 805 1,311 1,098 1,306 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 49,076 $ 56,451 $ 56,504 $ 54,660 $ 52,618 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.60 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 0.55 Non-core items Merger-related costs 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Early retirement program 0.01 - - - - Branch right-sizing - - 0.01 - - Tax effect (1) (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) - Net non-core items 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.02 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 0.53 $ 0.61 $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 0.57 YEAR-TO-DATE Net Income $ 47,695 $ 215,713 $ 160,067 $ 104,874 $ 51,312 Non-core items Merger-related costs 1,470 4,777 3,980 3,176 1,711 Early retirement program 355 - - - - Branch right-sizing 45 1,341 1,049 79 57 Tax effect (1) (489 ) (1,598 ) (1,314 ) (851 ) (462 ) Net non-core items 1,381 4,520 3,715 2,404 1,306 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 49,076 $ 220,233 $ 163,782 $ 107,278 $ 52,618 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 2.32 $ 1.72 $ 1.13 $ 0.55 Non-core items Merger-related costs 0.02 0.05 0.04 0.04 0.02 Early retirement program 0.01 - - - - Branch right-sizing - 0.02 0.01 - - Tax effect (1) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - Net non-core items 0.02 0.05 0.04 0.03 0.02 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 0.53 $ 2.37 $ 1.76 $ 1.16 $ 0.57 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,302,321 $ 2,246,434 $ 2,183,319 $ 2,146,908 $ 2,109,051 Intangible assets: Goodwill (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) Other intangible assets (88,694 ) (91,334 ) (93,975 ) (96,720 ) (99,504 ) Total intangibles (934,381 ) (937,021 ) (939,662 ) (942,407 ) (945,191 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,367,940 $ 1,309,413 $ 1,243,657 $ 1,204,501 $ 1,163,860 Total assets $ 16,091,639 $ 16,543,337 $ 16,281,264 $ 16,165,533 $ 15,597,309 Intangible assets: Goodwill (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) Other intangible assets (88,694 ) (91,334 ) (93,975 ) (96,720 ) (99,504 ) Total intangibles (934,381 ) (937,021 ) (939,662 ) (942,407 ) (945,191 ) Tangible assets $ 15,157,258 $ 15,606,316 $ 15,341,602 $ 15,223,126 $ 14,652,118 Ratio of equity to assets 14.31 % 13.58 % 13.41 % 13.28 % 13.52 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.02 % 8.39 % 8.11 % 7.91 % 7.94 % Calculation of Discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired to total loans acquired plus discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired Credit discount on acquired loans $ 42,416 $ 49,297 $ 53,968 $ 68,282 $ 79,087 Allowance for loan losses on acquired loans 1,312 95 1,345 2,044 407 Total credit discount and ALLL on acquired loans $ 43,728 $ 49,392 $ 55,313 $ 70,326 $ 79,494 Total loans acquired $ 3,099,915 $ 3,342,175 $ 3,790,234 $ 4,302,760 $ 4,776,439 Discount and ALLL on acquired loans to acquired loans 1.41 % 1.48 % 1.46 % 1.63 % 1.66 % Calculation of Total Allowance and Credit Coverage Allowance for loan losses $ 59,243 $ 56,599 $ 55,358 $ 51,732 $ 47,207 Total credit discount and ALLL on acquired loans 43,728 49,392 55,313 70,326 79,494 Total allowance and credit discount $ 102,971 $ 105,991 $ 110,671 $ 122,058 $ 126,701 Total loans $ 11,784,465 $ 11,772,563 $ 11,913,508 $ 11,436,221 $ 11,066,822 Total allowance and credit coverage 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 1.07 % 1.14 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,302,321 $ 2,246,434 $ 2,183,319 $ 2,146,908 $ 2,109,051 Intangible assets: Goodwill (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) Other intangible assets (88,694 ) (91,334 ) (93,975 ) (96,720 ) (99,504 ) Total intangibles (934,381 ) (937,021 ) (939,662 ) (942,407 ) (945,191 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,367,940 $ 1,309,413 $ 1,243,657 $ 1,204,501 $ 1,163,860 Shares of common stock outstanding 92,568,361 92,347,643 92,291,070 92,281,370 92,242,389 Book value per common share $ 24.87 $ 24.33 $ 23.66 $ 23.26 $ 22.86 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.78 $ 14.18 $ 13.48 $ 13.05 $ 12.62





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets Net income $ 47,695 $ 55,646 $ 55,193 $ 53,562 $ 51,312 Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 1,381 805 1,311 1,098 1,306 Core earnings $ 49,076 $ 56,451 $ 56,504 $ 54,660 $ 52,618 Average total assets $ 16,302,197 $ 16,357,753 $ 16,040,884 $ 15,580,697 $ 15,088,210 Return on average assets 1.19 % 1.35 % 1.37 % 1.38 % 1.38 % Core return on average assets 1.22 % 1.37 % 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.41 % Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 47,695 $ 55,646 $ 55,193 $ 53,562 $ 51,312 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 1,951 1,952 2,027 2,057 2,096 Total income available to common stockholders $ 49,646 $ 57,598 $ 57,220 $ 55,619 $ 53,408 Net non-core items, net of taxes 1,381 805 1,311 1,098 1,306 Core earnings 49,076 56,451 56,504 54,660 52,618 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 1,951 1,952 2,027 2,057 2,096 Total core income available to common stockholders $ 51,027 $ 58,403 $ 58,531 $ 56,717 $ 54,714 Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,248,898 $ 2,211,217 $ 2,176,565 $ 2,137,097 $ 2,103,052 Average intangible assets: Goodwill (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (844,148 ) Other intangibles (90,317 ) (92,990 ) (95,576 ) (98,152 ) (104,718 ) Total average intangibles (936,004 ) (938,677 ) (941,263 ) (943,839 ) (948,866 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,312,894 $ 1,272,540 $ 1,235,302 $ 1,193,258 $ 1,154,186 Return on average common equity 8.60 % 9.98 % 10.06 % 10.05 % 9.90 % Return on tangible common equity 15.34 % 17.96 % 18.38 % 18.70 % 18.77 % Core return on average common equity 8.85 % 10.13 % 10.30 % 10.26 % 10.15 % Core return on tangible common equity 15.76 % 18.21 % 18.80 % 19.06 % 19.23 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 101,409 $ 95,396 $ 100,253 $ 98,507 $ 98,073 Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (1,870 ) (1,089 ) (1,774 ) (1,483 ) (1,772 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (599 ) (1,300 ) (538 ) (1,382 ) (1,020 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (2,641 ) (2,642 ) (2,745 ) (2,785 ) (2,837 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 96,299 $ 90,365 $ 95,196 $ 92,857 $ 92,444 Net-interest income $ 137,026 $ 137,781 $ 142,968 $ 136,837 $ 134,966 Non-interest income 33,761 34,588 33,725 38,048 37,535 Non-core non-interest income adjustment - - - 4 (4 ) Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 1,601 1,466 1,393 1,308 1,130 (Gain) loss on sale of securities (2,740 ) (8 ) (54 ) 7 (6 ) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 169,648 $ 173,827 $ 178,032 $ 176,204 $ 173,621 Efficiency ratio (1) 56.76 % 51.99 % 53.47 % 52.70 % 53.24 % Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 137,026 $ 137,781 $ 142,968 $ 136,837 $ 134,966 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 1,601 1,466 1,393 1,308 1,130 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 138,627 139,247 144,361 138,145 136,096 Total accretable yield (6,660 ) (3,850 ) (10,006 ) (10,113 ) (11,294 ) Core net interest income $ 131,967 $ 135,397 $ 134,355 $ 128,032 $ 124,802 Average earning assets $ 14,593,905 $ 14,686,038 $ 14,373,253 $ 13,876,557 $ 13,251,549 Net interest margin 3.85 % 3.76 % 3.98 % 3.99 % 4.17 % Core net interest margin 3.67 % 3.66 % 3.71 % 3.70 % 3.82 % Calculation of Core Loan Yield Loan interest income $ 159,440 $ 159,996 $ 162,438 $ 150,253 $ 143,350 Total accretable yield (6,660 ) (3,850 ) (10,006 ) (10,113 ) (11,294 ) Core loan interest income $ 152,780 $ 156,146 $ 152,432 $ 140,140 $ 132,056 Average loan balance $ 11,710,075 $ 11,788,838 $ 11,641,843 $ 11,159,872 $ 10,819,324 Core loan yield 5.29 % 5.25 % 5.19 % 5.04 % 4.95 % (1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.



