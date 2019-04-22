OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY ROADTRIP "GREEN-CARPET" PREMEIRE SET FOR APRIL 25 AT WEBB CENTER

Norfolk, Va., April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Dominion University will host a "green-carpet" premiere of the ODU Roadtrip, a webisode series that chronicles the journey of three ODU students as they traveled to interview alumni last fall.

"The Final Stop," scheduled for 6 p.m. April 25 at Webb University Center, will feature footage of the three roadtrippers – Chase Hewett, Mikalah Lake and Stephanie Rochelle – and a Q&A about their experiences and interactions with Monarch alumni. The students are scheduled to arrive at 5 p.m. to be available for media interviews. Ellen Neufeldt, vice president of Student Engagement and Enrollment Services (SEES), and Roadtrip Nation co-founder Nathan Gebhard will also speak.

Roadtrip Nation, a national career exploration organization that empowers people to define their own road in life, followed the students as they spent 10 days in November traveling in an RV, visiting and interviewing alumni in Virginia, Washington, D.C, Philadelphia and New York. The trip, which ended Nov. 15, highlighted the variety of successful career paths following college graduation.

The ODU Roadtrip Nation webisodes and trailer can be seen at rtn.is/odu.

One of only four schools nationwide selected to participate in Roadtrip Nation's new pilot program, Old Dominion University was chosen because of its diverse student body, successful alumni and innovative approach to career exploration.

Old Dominion graduates have a proven track record of success. In a survey of alumni, 92 percent of respondents reported that they were gainfully employed or pursuing graduate studies within six months of graduation.

University alumni are encouraged to engage with students and share their professional successes through Roadtrip Nation's "Share Your Road" platform at odu.shareyourroad.com.

The trip was funded by a grant made possible by the Strada Education Network.

About Roadtrip Nation

"What should I do with my life?" Since 2001, Roadtrip Nation has made it their mission to help individuals answer this question. Through best-selling books, an acclaimed documentary series and interactive classroom curricula, Roadtrip Nation empowers people to turn what they like into careers they'll love—and helps them navigate any obstacles encountered along the way. For more information, visit roadtripnation.com/about.

About Old Dominion University

Old Dominion University, located in the coastal city of Norfolk, is Virginia's entrepreneurial-minded doctoral research university with more than 24,000 students, rigorous academics, an energetic residential community and initiatives that contribute $2.6 billion annually to the Commonwealth's economy.

