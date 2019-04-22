CohBar Announces the Appointment of David Greenwood to its Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat age-related diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced the appointment of David Greenwood to its Board of Directors.



"David's extensive leadership experience and success in the biotechnology industry, coupled with his background in finance, adds significant strength to CohBar's Board as we continue to expand and advance our novel pipeline," said Albion Fitzgerald, CohBar's Chairman. "We believe that our platform and pipeline represent a unique therapeutic opportunity to treat major age-related diseases, and that David's contributions will greatly enhance the Board's ability to provide the strategic direction essential to realizing this opportunity."

"I strongly believe in the promising potential of CohBar's mitochondrial peptide platform and the ability of the team to translate this groundbreaking science into novel therapeutics," said Mr. Greenwood. "I look forward to working with my fellow directors in providing strategic guidance to advance the company's pipeline and expand the institutional investor base to fully exploit this new therapeutic arena."

About David Greenwood

Mr. Greenwood brings to CohBar more than 40 years of financial and operational experience in biotechnology and investment banking. From December 2010 until its recent merger with Gurnet Point Capital in November 2018, he served on the Board of Directors of Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI), a leading biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing transdermal healthcare products. During his tenure as Executive Chairman from June 2012 to December 2016, and Chairman beginning in 2016, Mr. Greenwood most notably led the company through a successful IPO and helped raised substantial capital in the equity and debt markets.

From 1995 through December 2011, Mr. Greenwood served in a number of executive and leadership roles, including Chief Financial Officer, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director at Geron Corporation, a biotechnology company focused on regenerative medicine and cancer. Previously, he served as Chairman of both Geron Bio-Med Limited, and TA Therapeutics, Ltd., while also serving on the Boards of ViaGen, Inc., Clone International, Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd and Pacific Lutheran University. He currently serves on the boards of several private companies in the biopharma and medical device fields. Early in his career, from 1979 to 1995, Mr. Greenwood held various positions at the investment bank J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., where he focused on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Greenwood received his bachelor's degree from Pacific Lutheran University and his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs), an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of age-related diseases. MBTs originate from the discovery by CohBar's founders of a novel group of peptides within the mitochondrial genome which regulate metabolism and cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. CohBar's efforts focus on the development of these mitochondrial-derived peptides (MDPs) into clinically relevant MBTs that offer the potential to address a broad range of age-related diseases with underlying metabolic dysfunction, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. To date, the company and its founders have discovered more than 100 MDPs. For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include CohBar's plans and expectations for its lead candidate program, including anticipated timing and results of IND-enabling activities and clinical trials; statements regarding the therapeutic potential of these and other mitochondria based therapeutics, and the potential for additional discoveries, and our plans and expectations regarding intellectual property protection and potential financing activities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by CohBar. Such assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators, which are available on our website, and at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com .

You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and CohBar does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Investor and Media Contact:

Jon Stern, COO

CohBar, Inc.

(650) 446-7888

jon.stern@cohbar.com

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com