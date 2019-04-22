Connecticut Water's Corporate Sustainability Report Issued on Earth Day

Clinton, Conn., April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2018 report highlights achievements in

Open Space

Increased Fleet Efficiency

Water Education

Conservation

Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS), today announced the availability of the Company's 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report . The update demonstrates the company's progress and milestones in achieving its environmental and social goals. The report covers the achievements and activities of Connecticut Water, Maine Water, Avon Water and Heritage Village Water companies, which are all publicly regulated water or wastewater utility subsidiaries of Connecticut Water Service in Connecticut and Maine.

"It is fitting that Connecticut Water's Corporate Sustainability Report is issued on Earth Day," stated David C. Benoit, president and CEO of Connecticut Water. Mr. Benoit added, "Water utilities were among the first environmentalists. The forward-thinking people who created public water systems understood the link between the environment, safe drinking water, good health and economic prosperity. We are pleased to share this report on behalf of our employees, nearly 300 men and women, who are also forward thinking and committed to providing reliable water and wastewater service and high-quality drinking water in a way that respects the environment and serves families, communities, employees and shareholders."

Among the highlights in the 2018 report:

Partnership with the Coastal Mountains Land Trust to preserve approximately 1,400 acres of watershed land in Camden and Rockland, Maine, for open space and recreation.

Nearly 3,000 third-graders taught by Connecticut and Maine employee volunteer "teachers" through the Water Drop Watchers program, which was launched to raise awareness of water conservation and protection.

Leak detection efforts saved more than 240 million gallons of treated drinking water since 2016 by finding and repairing underground leaks.

22% fewer company business miles driven in Connecticut in 2018 when compared with 2008 while serving 18% more customers over the same period.

Connecticut Water issued its first Corporate Sustainability Report in 2012 and issued an updated report in 2016. The company plans to provide updated reports periodically to document its progress in environmental and social goals.

The Corporate Sustainability Report is available for downloading and viewing at www.ctwater.com . The report focuses on environmental stewardship, sustainable infrastructure, innovation and technology, social responsibility, enterprise risk management and regulatory compliance.

About CTWS

CTWS is one of the 10 largest U.S.-based publicly traded water utilities and is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol CTWS. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries, CTWS serves more than 136,000 water customers, or more than 425,000 people in 80 communities across Connecticut and Maine, and more than 3,000 wastewater customers in Southbury, Connecticut.

News media contact: Daniel J. Meaney, APR Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Connecticut Water Company (860) 664 6016 dmeaney@ctwater.com