RxGen to Deliver Multiple Presentations at Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting
NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxGen, a preclinical translational research company, today announced that the company will be presenting at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO) in Vancouver, Canada from April 28 to May 2, 2019. RxGen will present five posters describing the development of new disease models and methods of efficacy characterization for multiple ophthalmologic indications for which standard translational modeling has been inadequately predictive. Presentation details are below:
Poster presentation details
|Presentation Title: Multiphoton microscopy for three-dimensional histology of retinal whole mounts
|Session:
|Session 109 - Animal Imaging
|Number:
|A0592
|Date/Time:
|Sunday, April 28 from 8:00 am – 9:45 am PDT
|Presentation Title: Quantification of fluorescein leakage induced by DL-2-aminoadipic acid in an experimental model of chronic neovascular leakage
|Session:
|Session 109 - Animal Imaging
|Number:
|A0609
|Date/Time:
|Sunday, April 28 from 8:00 am – 9:45 am PDT
|Presentation Title: Optimization of trabecular meshwork laser strategy to achieve sustained 2-3X intraocular pressure elevation and glaucomatous optic neuropathy in primates
|Session:
|Session 137 - Neuroprotection
|Number:
|B0123
|Date/Time:
|Sunday, April 28 from 1:00 pm – 2:45 pm PDT
|Presentation Title: Circadian rhythm mediated regulation of the inner blood retina barrier; Relevance for geographic atrophy development
|Session:
|Session 328 - AMD Translational Studies
|Number:
|A0280
|Date/Time:
|Tuesday, April 30 from 8:45 am – 10:30 am PDT
|Presentation Title: Characterization of DL-2-aminoadipic acid-induced histopathological changes in nonhuman primate retina
|Session:
|Session 515 - Retinal Cell Biology
|Number:
|A0490
|Date/Time:
|Thursday, May 2 from 8:00 am – 9:45 am PDT
|Presentation Title: Application of a nonhuman primate model of retinal detachment to evaluate neuroprotection efficacy
|Session:
|Session 545 - Retinal Detachment, Trauma and Repair
|Number:
|A0311
|Date/Time:
|Thursday, May 2 from 10:15 am – 12:00 pm PDT
About RxGen (www.rx-gen.com)
RxGen is a translational research company devoted to developing and providing predictive preclinical research models to accelerate therapeutic candidate development and reduce the risk of clinical failure. RxGen engages with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic sponsors and collaborators to design and execute a wide range of preclinical studies and translational research programs across various therapeutic areas. Application of RxGen's unique translational capabilities is enabled by flexible scientific and commercial interactions that span contract research services, research collaborations and R&D partnering agreements.
