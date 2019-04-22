Market Overview

RxGen to Deliver Multiple Presentations at Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Globe Newswire  
April 22, 2019 8:56am   Comments
NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxGen, a preclinical translational research company, today announced that the company will be presenting at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO) in Vancouver, Canada from April 28 to May 2, 2019. RxGen will present five posters describing the development of new disease models and methods of efficacy characterization for multiple ophthalmologic indications for which standard translational modeling has been inadequately predictive. Presentation details are below:

Poster presentation details

Presentation Title: Multiphoton microscopy for three-dimensional histology of retinal whole mounts
Session:   Session 109 - Animal Imaging
Number:   A0592
Date/Time:   Sunday, April 28 from 8:00 am – 9:45 am PDT
     
Presentation Title: Quantification of fluorescein leakage induced by DL-2-aminoadipic acid in an experimental model of chronic neovascular leakage
Session:   Session 109 - Animal Imaging
Number:   A0609
Date/Time:   Sunday, April 28 from 8:00 am – 9:45 am PDT
     
Presentation Title: Optimization of trabecular meshwork laser strategy to achieve sustained 2-3X intraocular pressure elevation and glaucomatous optic neuropathy in primates
Session:   Session 137 - Neuroprotection
Number:   B0123
Date/Time:   Sunday, April 28 from 1:00 pm – 2:45 pm PDT
     
Presentation Title: Circadian rhythm mediated regulation of the inner blood retina barrier; Relevance for geographic atrophy development
Session:   Session 328 - AMD Translational Studies
Number:    A0280
Date/Time:   Tuesday, April 30 from 8:45 am – 10:30 am PDT
     
Presentation Title: Characterization of DL-2-aminoadipic acid-induced histopathological changes in nonhuman primate retina
Session:   Session 515 - Retinal Cell Biology
Number:   A0490
Date/Time:   Thursday, May 2 from 8:00 am –  9:45 am PDT
     
Presentation Title: Application of a nonhuman primate model of retinal detachment to evaluate neuroprotection efficacy
Session:   Session 545 - Retinal Detachment, Trauma and Repair
Number:   A0311
Date/Time:   Thursday, May 2 from 10:15 am – 12:00 pm PDT

About RxGen (www.rx-gen.com)
RxGen is a translational research company devoted to developing and providing predictive preclinical research models to accelerate therapeutic candidate development and reduce the risk of clinical failure. RxGen engages with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic sponsors and collaborators to design and execute a wide range of preclinical studies and translational research programs across various therapeutic areas.  Application of RxGen's unique translational capabilities is enabled by flexible scientific and commercial interactions that span contract research services, research collaborations and R&D partnering agreements.

RxGen:
Christopher Stanley, Chief Business Officer
RxGen
1 (203) 498-9796
info@rx-gen.com

Media:
Michael Tattory, Account Executive
LifeSci Public Relations
1 (646) 751-4362
mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com 

RxGen-Logo-with-bridging-header-original.png

