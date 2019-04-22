Hemispherx Biopharma Names Ellen Lintal as New Chief Accounting Officer

OCALA, Fla., April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE:HEB) — Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., an immuno-pharma R&D and emerging commercial growth company focused on unmet medical needs in immunology, today announced the appointment of Ellen Lintal as the company's new Chief Accounting Officer. Lintal joined Hemispherx in 2018 as VP of Finance & Control.



"Ms. Lintal has done a superb job since arriving at Hemispherx and will make an excellent Chief Accounting Officer," said CEO Thomas K. Equels.

Before joining Hemispherx, Lintal spent a decade at an international non-profit Organization, serving as Chief Financial Officer and SVP of Finance & Control. Her more than 25-year career also includes public company accounting experience at Corning Inc., Carlisle Companies and AGY, where she led the organizational focus on executing key priorities specializing in financial management, strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions.

"I believe that my career spent managing the finances for large publicly traded companies, including my experience in mergers and acquisitions, makes me well positioned to help guide Hemispherx's financial health as we continue to push forward in our important clinical work in the field of immuno-oncology," said Lintal.

Last month, Hemispherx updated stockholders on the progress and achievement of milestones in its ongoing clinical trials evaluating its flagship drug Ampligen's ability to reprogram tumor microenvironments and increase the effectiveness of existing cancer immunotherapies, such as checkpoint blockade therapies. The company has focused its R&D efforts to concentrate on the use of Ampligen as an immuno-therapy in the fight against cancer. The drug is being evaluated in the treatment of nine different types of tumors. A quarterly update on the steady progress being made in oncology was published March 13, 2019. See: http://ir.hemispherx.net/QuarterlyIOSummary

About Hemispherx Biopharma

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. is an immuno-pharma R&D and emerging commercial growth company focused on unmet medical needs in immunology. Hemispherx's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, Hemispherx believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® already conducted include studies of the potential treatment of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to generate the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

