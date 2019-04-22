Atossa Genetics to Present at the 4th Annual Precision: Breast Cancer World R&D Summit April 25, 2019

SEATTLE, April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions, today announced that Steven C. Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa's President and CEO, will present at the Precision: Breast Cancer World R&D Summit at 2:00 pm ET on April 25th. The conference will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Downtown from April 24 - 25, 2019.



Dr. Quay's presentation is titled "A Twenty-First Century Approach: From Primary Prevention to Intraductal Immunotherapy," and will be given during the Novel Approaches in Breast Cancer Drug R&D portion of the conference.



About Precision: Breast Cancer World R&D Summit



The Precision Breast Cancer World R&D Summit is an exclusive, annual biopharma summit providing insights into the research and development of cutting-edge treatments for Breast Cancer and a networking forum for precision medicine leaders in this space. From therapeutics to diagnostics, the summit brings together scientists and business leaders from pharma, biotech and academia, using extensive networking sessions to forge meaningful collaborations. The discussion and presentations are based around the latest trends in personalized medicine, using case studies covering early discovery to clinical development.



About Atossa Genetics



Atossa Genetics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions. For more information, please visit www.atossagenetics.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between preliminary and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others with respect to fulvestrant, such as patent rights, potential market sizes for Atossa's drugs under development and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.



