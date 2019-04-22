B.O.S Secures Bank Financing for the Acquisition of Imdecol Ltd.

RISHON LEZION, Israel, April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BOSC), a leading Israeli provider of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises, announced today that it has received a principal approval from the First International Bank of Israel to finance the acquisition of the assets Imdecol Ltd.



The bank approval is for a five year loan in the principal amount of $712,000, bearing annual interest of 3.5% (Prime plus 1.75%) and repayable monthly. In addition, the bank approved a revolving credit line in the amount of $1,350,000, for working capital purposes.

Eyal Cohen, BOS' Co-CEO & CFO, stated, "With this bank approval we have the required financial resources to acquire the Imdecol assets, scheduled to close by June, 1 2019."

Imdecol is a global integrator and manufacturer of automatic and robotic systems that enhances the productivity of production lines. Through the integration of Imdecol, BOS will significantly expand its offerings to existing and new worldwide customers.

