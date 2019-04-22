Menlo Therapeutics to Present at the Class of 2018 Biotech IPOs Investor Day

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus (itch), today announced that Steve Basta, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Class of 2018 Biotech IPOs Investor Day on Friday April 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York, New York.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the "Investors" section of the Menlo Therapeutics website, www.menlotherapeutics.com, prior to the event. Replays of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK 1 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of pruritus. The company's clinical development program for serlopitant includes two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis, a planned Phase 3 program for the treatment of pruritus associated with psoriasis, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin.

