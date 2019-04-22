Daseke to Attend the 23rd Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference on April 26, 2019

ADDISON, Texas, April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) (the "Company"), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, will be attending the 23rd Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference, which is being held Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, LA. Daseke senior management is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. Central time.



Burkenroad Reports, which started in 1993 at Tulane University's A. B. Freeman School of Business, is the nation's first university-sponsored securities analysis program. More information on the program and conference can be found at www.burkenroad.org .

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world's most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com .

Investor Relations: