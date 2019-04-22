TTM Technologies Purchases Two Nano Dimension Additive Manufacturing Systems, Expanding Total to Three Printers

NESS ZIONA, Israel, April 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), announced today that TTM Technologies, a global leader in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, has expanded its relationship with Nano Dimension by purchasing two additional DragonFly Pro systems, to complement the existing single unit at the facility. With three DragonFly Pro systems in-house, TTM expands its additive manufacturing capabilities for printed electronics and sets a footprint within its large enterprise customer base from the aerospace and defense industries, among others.

TTM provides both engineering and manufacturing support for advanced experimental applications that are vital for many of the end markets in which TTM's clients operate. Investment in the new DragonFly Pro systems will enable TTM's engineering teams to leverage the precision and the unique capabilities of the advanced 3D printing technology, including combining conductive metal and polymer in a single print. The purchase of the two systems also adds to TTM's commitment to offer the latest prototyping and manufacturing solutions to its customer base, to deliver a more efficient and innovative service for the creation of functional multilayer PCBs, RF antenna prototypes with complex geometries, sensors and radically new designs that support the growing IoT market.

"It's been over a year since we launched the DragonFly Pro. One of the most significant achievements is seeing how customers using our system can consistently overcome development and production challenges, increase innovation and improve workflows to achieve faster time to market and better performance," said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. "The combination of our unique system and TTM's leading expertise in innovative design, development and manufacturing, allows them to provide services like no one else can, to achieve market dominance in traditional and additive manufacturing processes. We are excited to be collaborating with TTM, a company that is garnering the value of precision additive manufacturing of printed electronics."

Integrating an extremely precise inkjet deposition printer with dedicated nano-inks and optimized 3D software, the award-winning DragonFly Pro is transforming additive manufacturing for electronics development by enabling companies to take control of their entire development cycle. The system enables designers and engineers to 3D-print metal and polymer simultaneously to achieve in-house prototyping of functional electronics such as IoT communication devices, sensors, conductive geometries, antennas, molded interconnect devices, printed circuit boards and other innovative devices. In some cases, it also miniaturizes electronics making devices and circuit boards more efficient in capacity as well as in performance.

