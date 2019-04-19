Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fusion Connect, Inc. (FSNN) and Encourages FSNN Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) securities between August 14, 2018 and April 2, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 17, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements in various financial statements which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On March 13, 2019, Fusion announced that it would postpone its earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. On April 2, 2019, the company filed a Form 8-K disclosing accounting errors related to an acquisition in 2018, as well as disclosing non-reliance on previously issued financial statements. Fusion also stated that it faced further delay in the filing of its 2018 Form 10-K as a result of accounting errors that required further analysis.

