Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages FLEX Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) securities between January 26, 2017, and October 25, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 4, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Flex's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) Flex had improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves; (3) Flex had experienced operational issues with its co-manufacturing project with Nike which resulted in the winding down of this project because Flex was "unable to reach a commercially viable solution" for the project; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Flex's financial statements and defendants' statements about Flex's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Flex securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

