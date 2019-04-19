Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sprint Corporation (S) on Behalf of Shareholders and Encourages Sprint Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Our investigation concerns whether Sprint has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On April 17, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled, "Sprint Tells Regulators Its Business Is Worse Than Earlier Portrayed." The article states that, "[Sprint] has touted adding new wireless connections for six straight quarters. What it didn't say until now is that many of those gains were free lines or existing customers that switched services." The article further states that Sprint's "recent gains in so-called postpaid connections . . . were driven by free lines given to existing Sprint customers."

On this news, Sprint's share price fell by more than 6%, closing at $5.64 per share on April 17, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sprint securities and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Sprint please go to http://www.bespc.com/s/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.