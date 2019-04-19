Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Board Change

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM)



Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Private Bancorp of America, Inc. and CalPrivate Bank, announced today that Marjory Kaplan, who has moved residence from San Diego to San Francisco, has resigned from the boards of Private Bancorp of America, Inc. and its subsidiary CalPrivate Bank. "We thank Marjory for her exceptional efforts on behalf of our bank and wish her well with her future endeavors."

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, South Bay LA and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank, as well as being in the Top 200 safest Banks as rated by Deposits.com.

