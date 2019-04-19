SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Sprint Corporation

NEW YORK, April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Sprint Corporation ("Sprint" or "the Company") (NYSE:S) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On April 15, 2019, Sprint's counsel filed an Ex Parte response with the Federal Communications Commission. In the filing, Sprint's attorney suggested that "Sprint is in a very difficult situation that is only getting worse." Then on April 17, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled "Sprint Tells Regulators Its Business Is Worse Than Earlier Portrayed." Sprint shares fell from a close of $6.10 on April 12, 2019 to a recent close of $5.64 per share on April 17, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sprint-corporation-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

