KHC CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Kraft Heinz (KHC) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) securities class action with April 25, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline. Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Kraft Heinz common stock or bonds between July 6, 2015 and February 21, 2019 (the "class period") and suffered losses.



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/KHC

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

KHC@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, during the class period Defendants (a) misled investors about whether Kraft's Zero Based Budgeting and other cost-saving measures would deliver increased profitability while simultaneously maintaining base business momentum and (b) did not disclose known trends that were negatively impacting Kraft's organic sales growth and profitability.

On February 21, 2019, Defendants announced disappointing financial results for Q4 and FY 2018 and Kraft recorded impairment charges totaling $15.4 billion to reduce goodwill and intangible assets.

This news drove the price of Kraft shares down $13.23, or down about 27.5%, to close at $34.95 on February 22, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the extent to which Defendants' statements about impairment analysis and asset values may have misled investors, and possible improper use of side agreements," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Kraft Heinz should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

