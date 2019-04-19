REV ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Revlon, Inc.; Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – REV

NEW YORK, April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) resulting from allegations that Revlon may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 18, 2019, Revlon reported it was unable to timely file its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Revlon further disclosed that the "principal reason for the delay is the recent identification of a material weakness" primarily related to the implementation of its enterprise resource planning system in the United States. On this news, Revlon shares fell $1.33 per share or over 6.8% to close at $18.02 per share on March 19, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Revlon investors. If you purchased shares of Revlon, please visit the firm's website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1537.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

