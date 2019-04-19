INVVY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues Investigating Indivior PLC for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws – INVVY

NEW YORK, April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Indivior PLC (OTC:INVVY) resulting from allegations that Indivior may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On April 10, 2019, before the market opened, the US Justice Department charged Indivior with fraudulent marketing of its treatment for people addicted to opioids. On this news, shares of Indivior fell sharply during intraday trading.

