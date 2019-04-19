San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Greystone in Visalia, Calif., on Saturday, April 20

VISALIA, Calif., April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening at Greystone , offering 124 single-family homes priced from the high $200,000s in highly desirable northwestern Visalia, Calif., on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Home buyers will be able to tour three beautifully decorated model homes, enjoy donuts from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and tacos from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and enter to win $250 gift cards, an iPad and more. Lenders will be on hand to answer financing questions.

"Interest in this ideally located community has been through the roof and sales have been brisk, even though the models weren't finished until now," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. "We can't wait to show off these stunning homes offering the ultimate flexibility for both young families and empty nesters. There's truly something here for everyone."

Greystone offers seven elegant, spacious one- and two-story plans with three to five bedrooms and two- to three-and-a-half baths ranging from 1,658 to 3,205 square feet on lots averaging 7,400 square feet. Built in the architectural traditions of Tuscan, Italian and French Country, these homes feature keystone entryways, full-height stone veneer, pitched concrete tile roofs, nine-foot ceilings, covered patios, tile flooring, granite countertops, maple cabinetry, stainless appliances and two- and three-car garages. Home buyers can also choose to add a porte-cochère in a select plan.

The new community is located at 4918 W. Payson Avenue off Riggin Avenue and North Akers Street, less than four miles from downtown Visalia and about four miles east of State Route 99, a major transportation corridor that connects Fresno to the north and Bakersfield to the south.

Greystone's sales office is open Sunday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, home buyers can call Jessica Merrill at (559) 625-8333.

Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes expects to close on its 1,500th home next month, making it one of the region's most active homebuilders.

Greystone is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of the projects and operations of SJV Homes.

About SJV Homes

San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment firm in San Diego. It has since closed almost 1,500 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com.

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $50 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Idaho with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 75 projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn.

