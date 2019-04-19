Bob Jones University Names Building for the Sargents

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob Jones University today named a portion of its Student Center "Sargent Memorial" in honor of Earle and Eleanor Sargent, founders of the Sargent Foundation.





Over the last four years, the Sargent Foundation has gifted $2 million to the BJU Together Fund, a non-restricted fund whose monies may be used for scholarships, capital campaigns and major initiatives. These gifts from the Sargent Foundation have been applied to student scholarships.

Since 1979, the Sargent Foundation has gifted BJU with numerous large donations, including substantial donations toward the construction of the Founder's Memorial Amphitorium and the expansion of the Mack Library. The Earle W. Sargent Memorial Boardroom in the library was named for Mr. Sargent in 1980, and the Sargent Art Building—a wing of the Gustafson Fine Arts Center—was named for the Sargents in 1998.

BJU President Steve Pettit, Chancellor Bob Jones III and Dr. Bob Wilson, chairman of the Sargent Foundation, participated in the renaming ceremony and unveiling of the memorial plaque.

"The Sargent Foundation is a long-time supporter of Bob Jones University," said Pettit. "I deeply appreciate their gifts over the years, especially those to the scholarship fund which have made an incredible difference in the lives of many students."

The Sargent Memorial is the south side of the BJU Student Center. It houses the Student Services Hub, The Den, the Bruins Shop, the 670-seat Stratton Hall and War Memorial Chapel. A student recreation area will be added this summer.

The Sargent Foundation, founded in 1953 by Earle and Eleanor Sargent, has supported a number of Greenville-based ministries, including BJU, for many years. Since Earle and Eleanor passed away, the Foundation continues to fulfill their vision and intent through the support of ministries they loved.

BJU provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the best Regional Universities in the South and as the 4th Best Value Regional University in the South.

###

Randy Page Bob Jones University (864) 241-1634 rpage@bju.edu