CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SPB, USX, CRBP and APYX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court



Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) (NYSE:SPB)

Class Period: June 14, 2016 - April 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Spectrum had been self-inflicting the operational issues at its Ohio and Kansas facilities; (ii) these operational issues were, in fact, recurring in nature; (iii) these operational issues would continuously impact production, shipping levels and sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant/and or traceable to the initial public offering completed in June 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose that: (1) a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress's dedicated division; (2) (a) certain shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected and, as a result, (b) utilization, driver retention and hiring were being negatively affected, and as a result, (c) U.S. Xpress's dedicated accounts, including one large account, were being negatively impacted; and as a result, (d) U.S. Xpress's OTR division was providing continued support to the dedicated division; (3) (a) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events; and as a result (b) U.S. Xpress's insurance claim expense was understated; and (4) U.S. Xpress's cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the Company's internal expectations.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRBP)

Class Period: November 14, 2016 - February 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corbus improperly changed the primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate, Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as a result, Corbus' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 - April 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Apyx Medical Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the clinical study on the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing had not met its primary efficacy endpoint; (2) as a result, the clinical study did not support the Company's application for regulatory clearance; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

