Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2019
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) (the "Company"), a $1.471 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Redding Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $2.3 million or $0.13 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $3.2 million or $0.20 per share – diluted for the same period of 2018.
The current quarter includes the results and related acquisition costs of $1.9 million associated with the January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants Holding Company in Sacramento ("Merchants").
Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: "All of our employees have worked diligently to ensure that the integration of Merchants Bank continues to progress very smoothly and we are excited to extend our banking services into downtown Sacramento."
Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter a year ago:
- Net income of $2.3 million was a decrease of $935 thousand (29%) from $3.2 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.13 per share – diluted was a decrease of $0.07 (35%) from $0.20 per share – diluted earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of 1,834,142 shares of common stock issued during the current quarter as part of our acquisition of Merchants.
- Acquisition costs associated with our acquisition of Merchants totaled $1.9 million.
- Net interest income increased $1.7 million (15%) to $13.0 million compared to $11.3 million for the same period in the prior year.
- Return on average assets decreased to 0.66% compared to 1.05% for the same period in the prior year.
- Return on average equity decreased to 6.12% compared to 10.34% for the same period in the prior year.
- Average loans totaled $993.3 million, an increase of $109.4 million (12%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
- Average earning assets totaled $1.337 billion, an increase of $155 million (13%) compared to average earning assets for the same period in the prior year.
- Average deposits totaled $1.224 billion, an increase of $153 million (14%) compared to average deposits for the same period in the prior year.
- Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.056 billion, an increase of $168 million (19%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Average certificates of deposit totaled $167.5 million, a decrease of $14.4 million (8%) compared to same period in the prior year.
- The Company's efficiency ratio was 77.7% compared to 65.2% during the same period in the prior year.
- Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2019 totaled $14.6 million or 0.99% of total assets, an increase of $10.3 million (241%) since March 31, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets results from one $10.9 million commercial real estate loan which at March 31, 2019 had zero calculated impairment.
- Book value per common share was $8.90 at March 31, 2019 compared to $7.83 at March 31, 2018.
- Tangible book value per common share was $7.96 at March 31, 2019 compared to $7.71 at March 31, 2018.
Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the prior quarter:
- Net income of $2.3 million ($0.13 per share –diluted) was a decrease of $2.5 million (52%) from $4.8 million ($0.30 per share – diluted) earned during the prior quarter.
- Acquisition costs associated with our acquisition of Merchants totaled $1.9 million compared to $802 thousand for the prior quarter.
- Net interest income increased $510 thousand (17% annualized) to $13.0 million compared to $12.5 million for the prior quarter.
- Return on average assets decreased to 0.66% compared to 1.44% for the prior quarter.
- Return on average equity decreased to 6.12% compared to 14.32% for the prior quarter.
- Average loans totaled $993.3 million, an increase of $69.9 million (31% annualized) compared to average loans for the prior quarter.
- Average earning assets totaled $1.337 billion, an increase of $77 million (25% annualized) compared the prior quarter.
- Average deposits totaled $1.224 billion, an increase of $65.9 million (23% annualized) compared the prior quarter.
- Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.056 billion, an increase of $55 million (22% annualized) compared to the prior quarter.
- Average certificates of deposit totaled $167.5 million, an increase of $10.4 million (27% annualized) compared to the prior quarter.
- The Company's efficiency ratio was 77.7% compared to 65.1% for the prior quarter.
- Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2019 totaled $14.6 million or 0.99% of total assets, an increase of $10.4 million (1,009% annualized) compared to December 31, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets results from one $10.9 million commercial real estate loan which at March 31, 2019 had zero calculated impairment.
- Book value per common share was $8.90 at March 31, 2019 compared to $8.47 at December 31, 2018.
- Tangible book value per common share was $7.96 at March 31, 2019 compared to $8.36 at December 31, 2018.
Forward-Looking Statements
This quarterly press release includes forward-looking information, which is subject to the "safe harbor" created by the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements (which involve our plans, beliefs and goals, refer to estimates or use similar terms) involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors:
- Competitive pressure in the banking industry and changes in the regulatory environment
- Changes in the interest rate environment and volatility of rate sensitive assets and liabilities
- A decline in the health of the economy nationally or regionally which could reduce the demand for loans or reduce the value of real estate collateral securing most of our loans
- Credit quality deterioration which could cause an increase in the provision for loan and lease losses
- Asset/Liability matching risks and liquidity risks
- Changes in the securities markets
For additional information concerning risks and uncertainties related to the Company and its operations, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 under the heading "Risk Factors" and to subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date the statements were made.
|TABLE 1
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands except per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|Net income, average assets and
|March 31,
|December 31,
|average shareholders' equity
|2019
|2018
|2018
|Net income
|$
|2,306
|$
|3,241
|$
|4,839
|Average total assets
|$
|1,425,860
|$
|1,248,563
|$
|1,328,817
|Average total earning assets
|$
|1,337,006
|$
|1,181,882
|$
|1,259,709
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|152,705
|$
|127,069
|$
|134,033
|Selected performance ratios
|Return on average assets
|0.66
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.44
|%
|Return on average equity
|6.12
|%
|10.34
|%
|14.32
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|77.7
|%
|65.2
|%
|65.1
|%
|Share and per share amounts
|Weighted average shares - basic (1)
|17,489
|16,225
|16,265
|Weighted average shares - diluted (1)
|17,552
|16,310
|16,345
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.30
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.30
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|Share and per share amounts
|2019
|2018
|2018
|Common shares outstanding (2)
|18,213
|16,315
|16,334
|Book value per common share (2)
|$
|8.90
|$
|7.83
|$
|8.47
|Tangible book value per common share (2)(3)
|$
|7.96
|$
|7.71
|$
|8.36
|Capital ratios (4)
|Bank of Commerce Holdings
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|12.40
|%
|12.35
|%
|12.79
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.25
|%
|13.31
|%
|13.71
|%
|Total capital ratio
|15.19
|%
|15.52
|%
|15.82
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|11.05
|%
|11.09
|%
|11.21
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (5)
|9.97
|%
|10.11
|%
|10.46
|%
|Redding Bank of Commerce
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|13.98
|%
|12.62
|%
|13.23
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.98
|%
|12.62
|%
|13.23
|%
|Total capital ratio
|15.08
|%
|13.87
|%
|14.42
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|11.66
|%
|10.51
|%
|10.81
|%
|(1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non participative in dividends or voting rights.
|(2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan.
|(3) Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
|(4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject.
|(5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.
BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW
As of March 31, 2019, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.471 billion, gross loans of $1.035 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") of $12.2 million, total deposits of $1.248 billion, and shareholders' equity of $162.1 million.
|TABLE 2
|LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|% of
|% of
|Change
|% of
|2019
|Total
|2018
|Total
|Amount
|%
|2018
|Total
|Commercial
|$
|149,575
|14
|%
|$
|137,870
|15
|%
|$
|11,705
|8
|%
|$
|135,543
|14
|%
|Real estate - construction and land development
|30,335
|3
|14,723
|2
|15,612
|106
|%
|22,563
|2
|Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
|477,798
|47
|405,192
|46
|72,606
|18
|%
|433,708
|46
|Real estate - commercial owner occupied
|200,349
|19
|193,286
|22
|7,063
|4
|%
|204,622
|22
|Real estate - residential - ITIN
|36,145
|3
|40,425
|4
|(4,280
|)
|(11
|)%
|37,446
|4
|Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage
|68,092
|7
|30,247
|3
|37,845
|125
|%
|34,366
|4
|Real estate - residential - equity lines
|26,162
|3
|30,520
|3
|(4,358
|)
|(14
|)%
|26,958
|3
|Consumer and other
|46,150
|4
|48,157
|5
|(2,007
|)
|(4
|)%
|51,045
|5
|Gross loans
|1,034,606
|100
|%
|900,420
|100
|%
|134,186
|15
|%
|946,251
|100
|%
|Deferred fees and costs
|1,992
|1,713
|279
|1,927
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|1,036,598
|902,133
|134,465
|948,178
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(12,242
|)
|(12,295
|)
|53
|(12,292
|)
|Net loans
|$
|1,024,356
|$
|889,838
|$
|134,518
|$
|935,886
|Average yield on loans during the quarter
|4.91
|%
|4.92
|%
|(0.01
|)
|4.94
|%
|Average yield on loans during the year
|4.91
|%
|4.92
|%
|(0.01
|)
|4.91
|%
The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.035 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $900.4 million and $946.3 million at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively, an increase of $134.2 million and $88.4 million, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, Merchants Holding Company acquisition provided an additional $85.3 million of loans. At March 31, 2019, gross loans from the acquisition totaled $84.1 million as follows:
- Commercial $6.0 million
- Real estate - construction and land development $2.4 million
- Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied $39.5 million
- Real estate - residential – 1-4 family mortgage $36.0 million
- Consumer and other $0.2 million
Average loan balances were $993.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared with $883.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and $923.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 an increase of $109.4 million or 12% and an increase of $69.9 million or 31% annualized.
The average yield on loans during the quarter was 4.91% compared to 4.92% and 4.94% for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively. During the quarter, a $10.9 million commercial real estate loan was placed on nonaccrual status. The uncollected interest on the loan was reversed which reduced our average yield on loans by 5 basis points.
|TABLE 3
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|% of
|% of
|Change
|% of
|2019
|Total
|2018
|Total
|Amount
|%
|2018
|Total
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|32,104
|9
|%
|$
|16,247
|6
|%
|$
|15,857
|98
|%
|$
|23,692
|8
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|30,425
|9
|17,376
|6
|13,049
|75
|%
|23,673
|8
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|62,529
|18
|33,623
|12
|28,906
|86
|%
|47,365
|16
|Investment securities:
|U.S. government and agencies
|46,451
|13
|41,179
|14
|5,272
|13
|%
|40,087
|13
|Obligations of state and political subdivisions
|48,935
|14
|59,408
|21
|(10,473
|)
|(18
|)%
|50,530
|17
|Residential mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations
|171,814
|47
|125,567
|43
|46,247
|37
|%
|138,503
|45
|Corporate securities
|2,958
|1
|3,958
|1
|(1,000
|)
|(25
|)%
|2,922
|1
|Commercial mortgage backed securities
|23,864
|7
|25,520
|9
|(1,656
|)
|(6
|)%
|24,762
|8
|Other asset backed securities
|95
|—
|285
|0
|(190
|)
|(67
|)%
|124
|—
|Total investment securities - AFS
|294,117
|82
|255,917
|88
|38,200
|15
|%
|256,928
|84
|Total cash, cash equivalents and investment securities
|$
|356,646
|100
|%
|$
|289,540
|100
|%
|$
|67,106
|23
|%
|$
|304,293
|100
|%
|Average yield on interest-bearing due from banks and investment securities during the quarter - nominal
|2.83
|%
|2.45
|%
|0.38
|2.66
|%
|Average yield on interest-bearing due from banks and investment securities during the quarter - tax equivalent
|2.95
|%
|2.62
|%
|0.33
|2.77
|%
As of March 31, 2019, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $32.1 million and interest-bearing deposits of $30.4 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks.
Investment securities totaled $294.1 million at March 31, 2019, compared with $255.9 million and $256.9 million at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, the Merchants acquisition included securities with a par value of $107.4 million. Management elected to sell securities with a par value of $67.8 million which resulted in $92 thousand in net realized gains.
Average securities balances and weighted average tax equivalent yields for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 were $303.5 million and 3.01% compared to $265.1 million and 2.75%, respectively.
At March 31, 2019, our net unrealized losses on available-for-sale investment securities were $701 thousand compared with net unrealized losses of $3.9 million and $4.3 million at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The changes in net unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio are due to changes in market interest rates.
|TABLE 4
|DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|% of
|% of
|Change
|% of
|2019
|Total
|2018
|Total
|Amount
|%
|2018
|Total
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|385,696
|31
|%
|$
|301,981
|29
|%
|$
|83,715
|28
|%
|$
|347,199
|31
|%
|Demand - interest-bearing
|241,292
|19
|229,681
|22
|11,611
|5
|%
|252,202
|22
|Money market accounts
|311,853
|25
|232,870
|22
|78,983
|34
|%
|265,093
|23
|Total demand
|938,841
|75
|764,532
|73
|174,309
|23
|%
|864,494
|76
|Savings
|139,237
|11
|107,986
|10
|31,251
|29
|%
|114,840
|10
|Total non-maturing deposits
|1,078,078
|67
|872,518
|83
|205,560
|24
|%
|979,334
|86
|Certificates of deposit
|170,216
|14
|176,233
|17
|(6,017
|)
|(3
|)%
|152,382
|14
|Total deposits
|$
|1,248,294
|100
|%
|$
|1,048,751
|100
|%
|$
|199,543
|19
|%
|$
|1,131,716
|100
|%
Total deposits at March 31, 2019, increased $200 million or 19% to $1.248 billion compared to March 31, 2018 and increased $117 million or 42% annualized compared to December 31, 2018. Total non-maturing deposits increased $206 million or 24% compared to the same date a year ago and increased $99 million or 41% annualized compared to December 31, 2018. Certificates of deposit decreased $6 million or 3% compared to the same date a year ago and increased $18 million or 47% annualized compared to December 31, 2018.
During the first quarter of 2019, Merchants Holding Company acquisition provided an additional $190.2 million of deposits, which are essentially unchanged at March 31, 2019. As illustrated in the following table, legacy deposits have experienced their seasonal decline, while wholesale time deposits have matured and were not renewed.
|TABLE 4a
|YEAR TO DATE CHANGES IN DEPOSITS
|(amounts in thousands)
|Legacy Deposits
|Acquired Merchants
Deposits
|Change In
|Deposits
|At December 31,
|At March 31,
|Legacy Deposits
|At March 31,
|2018
|2019
|Deposits
|2019
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|347,199
|$
|49,892
|$
|(11,395
|)
|$
|385,696
|Demand - interest-bearing
|252,202
|28,344
|(39,254
|)
|241,292
|Money market accounts
|265,093
|46,321
|439
|311,853
|Total demand
|864,494
|124,557
|(50,210
|)
|938,841
|Savings
|114,840
|28,386
|(3,989
|)
|139,237
|Total non-maturing deposits
|979,334
|152,943
|(54,199
|)
|1,078,078
|Certificates of deposit
|152,382
|36,863
|(19,029
|)
|170,216
|Total deposits
|$
|1,131,716
|$
|189,806
|$
|(73,228
|)
|$
|1,248,294
|TABLE 5
|WHOLESALE AND RECIPROCAL DEPOSITS - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2018
|CDARS / ICS reciprocal deposits
|$
|65,192
|$
|56,732
|$
|83,666
|Online listing service wholesale time deposits
|1,683
|29,159
|22,015
|Total wholesale and reciprocal deposits
|$
|66,875
|$
|85,891
|$
|105,681
For calendar quarters prior to April 1, 2018, CDARS/ ICS reciprocal deposits were considered to be brokered deposits by regulatory authorities and were reported as such on quarterly Call Reports. With passage of The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act in May 2018, this is no longer so.
AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS
The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.
|TABLE 6
|AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2017
|2017
|2017
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.49
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.42
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand
|0.34
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.31
|%
|All interest-bearing liabilities
|0.67
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.60
|%
|All interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand
|0.46
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.44
|%
INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW
|TABLE 7
|SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Change
|December 31,
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Amount
|%
|2018
|Amount
|%
|Interest income
|$
|14,427
|$
|12,530
|$
|1,897
|15
|%
|$
|13,750
|$
|677
|5
|%
|Interest expense
|1,423
|1,185
|238
|20
|%
|1,256
|167
|13
|%
|Net interest income
|13,004
|11,345
|1,659
|15
|%
|12,494
|510
|4
|%
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Noninterest income
|1,057
|982
|75
|8
|%
|1,132
|(75
|)
|(7
|)%
|Noninterest expense
|10,923
|8,033
|2,890
|36
|%
|8,868
|2,055
|23
|%
|Income before provision for income taxes
|3,138
|4,294
|(1,156
|)
|(27
|)%
|4,758
|(1,620
|)
|(34
|)%
|Provision for income taxes:
|Reversal of uncertain tax position
|—
|—
|—
|—
|%
|(988
|)
|988
|100
|%
|Benefit from cost segregation study and tangible property review
|—
|—
|—
|—
|%
|(484
|)
|484
|100
|%
|Provision for income taxes from operations
|832
|1,053
|(221
|)
|(21
|)%
|1,391
|(559
|)
|(40
|)%
|Total provision for income taxes
|832
|1,053
|(221
|)
|(21
|)%
|(81
|)
|913
|(1,127
|)%
|Net income
|$
|2,306
|$
|3,241
|$
|(935
|)
|(29
|)%
|$
|4,839
|$
|(2,533
|)
|(52
|)%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.20
|$
|(0.07
|)
|(35
|)%
|$
|0.30
|$
|(0.17
|)
|(57
|)%
|Average basic shares
|17,489
|16,225
|1,264
|8
|%
|16,265
|1,224
|8
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.20
|$
|(0.07
|)
|(35
|)%
|$
|0.30
|$
|(0.17
|)
|(57
|)%
|Average diluted shares
|17,552
|16,310
|1,242
|8
|%
|16,345
|1,207
|7
|%
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.01
|33
|%
|$
|0.04
|$
|—
|—
|%
First Quarter of 2019 Compared With First Quarter of 2018
Net income for the first quarter of 2019 decreased $935 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2018. In the current quarter, net interest income was $1.7 million higher, noninterest income was $75 thousand higher and the provision for income taxes was $221 thousand lower. These positive changes were offset by noninterest expenses that were $2.9 million higher.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $1.7 million compared to the same period a year ago.
Interest income for the first quarter of 2019 increased $1.9 million or 15% to $14.4 million:
- Interest and fees on loans increased $1.3 million due to a $109.4 million increase in average loan balances partially offset by a one basis point decrease in the average yield on the loan portfolio.
- Interest on securities increased $479 thousand due to a $38.4 million increase in average securities balances and a 32 basis point increase in average yield on the securities portfolio.
- Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks increased $116 thousand due to a $7.3 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances, and an 88 basis point increase in average yield.
Interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 increased $238 thousand or 20% to $1.4 million:
- Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $241 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $86.7 million, while average certificate of deposit balances decreased $14.4 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased eight basis points.
- Interest expense on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco increased $8 thousand. Average Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings outstanding in the current quarter were $8.8 million compared to $12.4 million in the same quarter a year ago.
- Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $11 thousand.
Provision for loan and lease losses
As illustrated in Table 9, the nonaccrual status of a $10.9 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics. However, no calculated impairment reserve on this loan is indicated and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary for the quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 increased $75 thousand compared to the first quarter for 2018. Gains on sale of investment securities increased $56 thousand and dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco stock increased $41 thousand.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 increased $2.9 million compared to the same period a year previous which included:
- $1.9 million in acquisition costs
- $0.6 million increase in operating expenses from the Merchants acquisition
The Company's efficiency ratio was 77.7% for the first quarter of 2019 (64.0% exclusive of acquisition costs). The ratio during the same period in 2018 was 65.2%.
Income Tax Provision
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, our income tax provision of $832 thousand on pre-tax income of $3.1 million was an effective tax rate of 26.5%. The tax provision for the first quarter of the prior year was $1.1 million on pre-tax income of $4.3 million for an effective tax rate of 24.5%. The current quarter includes $135 thousand, of acquisition costs which are not tax deductible.
First Quarter of 2019 Compared With Fourth Quarter of 2018
Net income for the first quarter of 2019 decreased $2.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. In the current quarter, net interest income was $510 thousand higher. This positive change was offset by noninterest income that was $75 thousand lower, noninterest expense that was $2.1 million higher and provision for income taxes that was $913 thousand higher.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $510 thousand over the prior quarter.
Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 increased $677 thousand or 5% to $14.4 million.
- Interest and fees on loans increased $537 thousand due to a $69.9 million increase in average loan balances partially offset by a three basis point decrease in the average yield on the loan portfolio.
- Interest on investment securities increased $329 thousand due to a $42.5 million increase in average securities balances and a 10 basis point increase in average yield on the investment portfolio.
- Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $189 thousand due to a $35.1 million decrease in average balances partially offset by an 18 basis point increase in average yield.
Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 increased $167 thousand or 13% to $1.4 million.
- Interest expense on deposits increased $114 thousand as average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased $34.5 million, average certificates of deposit increased $10.4 million and the average rate paid on these deposits increased by eight basis points.
- Interest expense on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco increased $55 thousand. Average Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings outstanding in the current quarter were $8.8 million, there were no borrowings in the prior quarter
- Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $2 thousand.
Provision for loan and lease losses
As illustrated in Table 9, the nonaccrual status of a $10.9 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics. However, no calculated impairment reserve on this loan is indicated and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary for the quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 decreased $75 thousand, the decrease was due to a $96 thousand special dividend on Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco stock in the prior quarter that did not recur and a decrease in gains on sale of OREO properties of $41 thousand. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in the gain on sale of investment securities of $89 thousand.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 increased $2.1 million. The increase was due to:
- $1.1 million increase in acquisition costs
- $0.6 million increase in operating expenses from the Merchants acquisition
The Company's efficiency ratio was 77.7% for the first quarter of 2019 (64% exclusive of acquisition costs). The ratio during the prior quarter was 65.1%.
Income Tax Provision
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, our income tax provision of $832 thousand on pre-tax income of $3.1 million was an effective tax rate of 26.5%. The negative tax provision for the prior quarter of $81 thousand on pre-tax income of $4.8 million included:
- $(988) thousand benefit due to the reversal of our uncertain tax position.
- $(484) thousand benefit as a result to our cost segregation study and tangible property review.
- $1.4 million tax provision on pre-tax net operating income of $4.8 million (29.2%).
The current and prior quarter include $135 thousand and $765 thousand, respectively, of acquisition costs which are not tax deductible.
Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share were $0.13 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.30 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in table 7 presented earlier in this press release.
|TABLE 8a
|NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2018
|December 31, 2018
|Average
|Yield /
|Average
|Yield /
|Average
|Yield /
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate (5)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate (5)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate (5)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Net loans (2)
|$
|993,261
|$
|12,031
|4.91
|%
|$
|883,876
|$
|10,729
|4.92
|%
|$
|923,409
|$
|11,494
|4.94
|%
|Taxable securities
|253,068
|1,764
|2.83
|%
|205,302
|1,209
|2.39
|%
|218,137
|1,469
|2.67
|%
|Tax-exempt securities
|50,454
|387
|3.11
|%
|59,789
|463
|3.14
|%
|42,868
|353
|3.27
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|40,223
|245
|2.47
|%
|32,915
|129
|1.59
|%
|75,295
|434
|2.29
|%
|Average interest-earning assets
|1,337,006
|14,427
|4.38
|%
|1,181,882
|12,530
|4.30
|%
|1,259,709
|13,750
|4.33
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|21,392
|17,641
|22,447
|Premises and equipment, net
|14,581
|14,557
|13,331
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|11,872
|1,998
|1,842
|Other assets
|41,009
|32,485
|31,488
|Average total assets
|$
|1,425,860
|$
|1,248,563
|$
|1,328,817
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|243,376
|126
|0.21
|%
|$
|234,269
|89
|0.15
|%
|$
|257,227
|141
|0.22
|%
|Money market accounts
|293,396
|289
|0.40
|%
|236,171
|132
|0.23
|%
|265,190
|207
|0.31
|%
|Savings deposits
|131,081
|111
|0.34
|%
|110,725
|59
|0.22
|%
|110,934
|92
|0.33
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|167,463
|490
|1.19
|%
|181,901
|495
|1.10
|%
|157,035
|462
|1.17
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|8,778
|55
|2.54
|%
|12,444
|47
|1.53
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|12,889
|239
|7.52
|%
|16,528
|281
|6.90
|%
|13,785
|252
|7.25
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|113
|4.44
|%
|10,310
|82
|3.23
|%
|10,310
|102
|3.93
|%
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|867,293
|1,423
|0.67
|%
|802,348
|1,185
|0.60
|%
|814,481
|1,256
|0.61
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|388,410
|307,397
|367,457
|Other liabilities
|17,452
|11,749
|12,846
|Shareholders' equity
|152,705
|127,069
|134,033
|Average liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,425,860
|$
|1,248,563
|$
|1,328,817
|Net interest income and net interest margin (4)
|$
|13,004
|3.94
|%
|$
|11,345
|3.89
|%
|$
|12,494
|3.93
|%
|Tax equivalent net interest margin (3)
|3.98
|%
|3.94
|%
|3.96
|%
|(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $181 thousand, $137 thousand, and $109 thousand for the three months ended
March 31, 2019, and 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|(2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $8.5 million, $4.8 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 and
December 31, 2018, respectively.
|(3) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to tax equivalent basis at a 21% for 2019 and 2018. The amount of such adjustments was an addition to recorded income of approximately $103 thousand, $123 thousand and $94 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|(4) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.
|TABLE 9
|ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Beginning balance ALLL
|$
|12,292
|$
|12,392
|$
|12,388
|$
|12,295
|$
|11,925
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Loans charged-off
|(348
|)
|(279
|)
|(198
|)
|(382
|)
|(390
|)
|Loan loss recoveries
|298
|179
|202
|475
|760
|Ending balance ALLL
|$
|12,242
|$
|12,292
|$
|12,392
|$
|12,388
|$
|12,295
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|At June 30,
|At March 31,
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial
|$
|1,018
|$
|959
|$
|899
|$
|1,358
|$
|1,109
|Real estate - construction and land development
|Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
|10,878
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Real estate - commercial owner occupied
|—
|548
|—
|—
|—
|Real estate - residential - ITIN
|2,392
|2,388
|2,571
|2,613
|2,839
|Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage
|182
|185
|179
|184
|188
|Real estate - residential - equity lines
|42
|43
|44
|44
|45
|Consumer and other
|23
|23
|24
|33
|35
|Total nonaccrual loans
|14,535
|4,146
|3,717
|4,232
|4,216
|Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:
|Commercial
|1,187
|1,224
|1,291
|1,420
|1,516
|Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
|793
|795
|797
|799
|800
|Real estate - residential - ITIN
|4,342
|4,484
|4,535
|4,592
|4,554
|Real estate - residential - equity lines
|358
|363
|367
|372
|376
|Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans
|6,680
|6,866
|6,990
|7,183
|7,246
|All other accruing impaired loans
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total impaired loans
|$
|21,215
|$
|11,012
|$
|10,707
|$
|11,415
|$
|11,462
|Gross loans outstanding at period end
|$
|1,034,606
|$
|946,251
|$
|927,480
|$
|936,816
|$
|900,420
|Impaired loans to gross loans
|2.05
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.27
|%
|Nonaccrual loans to gross loans
|1.40
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.47
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of:
|Gross loans
|1.18
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.37
|%
|Nonaccrual loans
|84.22
|%
|296.48
|%
|333.39
|%
|292.72
|%
|291.63
|%
|Impaired loans
|57.70
|%
|111.62
|%
|115.74
|%
|108.52
|%
|107.27
|%
We continue to monitor credit quality and adjust the ALLL to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. As illustrated in Table 9, the nonaccrual status of a $10.9 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics. However, no calculated impairment reserve on this loan is indicated and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary for the quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease loss during the prior quarter or during the same quarter a year ago. The loans acquired from Merchants were recorded at fair value which included a discount for credit risk which is not a part of the ALLL. As a result, our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans was declined to 1.18% as of March 31, 2019 compared to 1.37% as of March 31, 2018 and 1.30% as of December 31, 2018. Based on the Bank's ALLL methodology, which uses criteria such as risk factors and historical loss rates, and given the ongoing improvements in asset quality, management believes the Company's ALLL is adequate at March 31, 2019. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses.
At March 31, 2019, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $21.2 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.4 million compared to impaired loans of $11.5 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.1 million at March 31, 2018 and impaired loans of $11.0 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.2 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in loans classified as impaired results from one $10.9 million commercial real estate loan which at March 31, 2019 had zero calculated impairment.
|TABLE 10
|TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|At June 30,
|At March 31,
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Nonaccrual
|$
|2,725
|$
|2,693
|$
|2,720
|$
|3,218
|$
|3,237
|Accruing
|6,680
|6,866
|6,990
|7,183
|7,246
|Total troubled debt restructurings
|$
|9,405
|$
|9,559
|$
|9,710
|$
|10,401
|$
|10,483
|Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans
|0.91
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.16
|%
There were no new troubled debt restructurings during the three months ended March 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2019, we had 105 restructured loans that qualified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 104 were performing according to their restructured terms.
|TABLE 11
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|At June 30,
|At March 31,
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Total nonaccrual loans
|$
|14,535
|$
|4,146
|$
|3,717
|$
|4,232
|$
|4,216
|90 days past due and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming loans
|14,535
|4,146
|3,717
|4,232
|4,216
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|34
|31
|136
|140
|60
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|14,569
|$
|4,177
|$
|3,853
|$
|4,372
|$
|4,276
|Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|1.40
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.47
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.99
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.34
|%
|TABLE 12
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
|BALANCE SHEET
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|At March 31,
|Change
|At December 31,
|2019
|2018
|$
|%
|2018
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|32,104
|$
|16,247
|$
|15,857
|98
|%
|$
|23,692
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|30,425
|17,376
|13,049
|75
|%
|23,673
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|62,529
|33,623
|28,906
|86
|%
|47,365
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|294,117
|255,917
|38,200
|15
|%
|256,928
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|1,036,598
|902,133
|134,465
|15
|%
|948,178
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(12,242
|)
|(12,295
|)
|53
|—
|%
|(12,292
|)
|Net loans
|1,024,356
|889,838
|134,518
|15
|%
|935,886
|Premises and equipment, net
|15,391
|14,214
|1,177
|8
|%
|13,119
|Other real estate owned
|34
|60
|(26
|)
|(43
|)%
|31
|Life insurance
|23,294
|22,027
|1,267
|6
|%
|22,410
|Deferred tax asset, net
|6,072
|7,523
|(1,451
|)
|(19
|)%
|7,039
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|17,094
|1,975
|15,119
|766
|%
|1,841
|Other assets
|28,604
|20,398
|8,206
|40
|%
|22,485
|Total assets
|$
|1,471,491
|$
|1,245,575
|$
|225,916
|18
|%
|$
|1,307,104
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|385,696
|$
|301,981
|$
|83,715
|28
|%
|$
|347,199
|Demand - interest-bearing
|241,292
|229,681
|11,611
|5
|%
|252,202
|Money market
|311,853
|232,870
|78,983
|34
|%
|265,093
|Savings
|139,237
|107,986
|31,251
|29
|%
|114,840
|Certificates of deposit
|170,216
|176,233
|(6,017
|)
|(3
|)%
|152,382
|Total deposits
|1,248,294
|1,048,751
|199,543
|19
|%
|1,131,716
|Term debt:
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|20,000
|30,000
|(10,000
|)
|(33
|)%
|—
|Other borrowings
|12,596
|16,196
|(3,600
|)
|(22
|)%
|13,496
|Unamortized debt issuance costs
|(79
|)
|(127
|)
|48
|(38
|)%
|(91
|)
|Net term debt
|32,517
|46,069
|(13,552
|)
|(29
|)%
|13,405
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|10,310
|—
|—
|%
|10,310
|Other liabilities
|18,272
|12,723
|5,549
|44
|%
|13,352
|Total liabilities
|1,309,393
|1,117,853
|191,540
|17
|%
|1,168,783
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock
|71,966
|51,959
|20,007
|39
|%
|52,284
|Retained earnings
|90,626
|78,507
|12,119
|15
|%
|89,045
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(494
|)
|(2,744
|)
|2,250
|(82
|)%
|(3,008
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|162,098
|127,722
|34,376
|27
|%
|138,321
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,471,491
|$
|1,245,575
|$
|225,916
|18
|%
|$
|1,307,104
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,361,841
|$
|1,179,321
|$
|182,520
|15
|%
|$
|1,233,049
|Shares outstanding
|18,213
|16,315
|1,898
|12
|%
|16,334
|Book value per share
|$
|8.90
|$
|7.83
|$
|1.07
|14
|%
|$
|8.47
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|7.96
|$
|7.71
|$
|0.25
|3
|%
|$
|8.36
|(1) Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
|TABLE 13
|UNAUDITED
|INCOME STATEMENT
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Change
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|$
|%
|2018
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|12,031
|$
|10,729
|$
|1,302
|12
|%
|$
|11,494
|Interest on taxable securities
|1,764
|1,209
|555
|46
|%
|1,469
|Interest on tax-exempt securities
|387
|463
|(76
|)
|(16
|)%
|353
|Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|245
|129
|116
|90
|%
|434
|Total interest income
|14,427
|12,530
|1,897
|15
|%
|13,750
|Interest expense:
|Interest on demand deposits
|126
|89
|37
|42
|%
|141
|Interest on money market accounts
|289
|132
|157
|119
|%
|207
|Interest on savings deposits
|111
|59
|52
|88
|%
|92
|Interest on certificates of deposit
|490
|495
|(5
|)
|(1
|)%
|462
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|55
|47
|8
|17
|%
|—
|Interest on other borrowings
|239
|281
|(42
|)
|(15
|)%
|252
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|113
|82
|31
|38
|%
|102
|Total interest expense
|1,423
|1,185
|238
|20
|%
|1,256
|Net interest income
|13,004
|11,345
|1,659
|15
|%
|12,494
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|%
|—
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|13,004
|11,345
|1,659
|15
|%
|12,494
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|168
|176
|(8
|)
|(5
|)%
|161
|ATM and point of sale fees
|265
|266
|(1
|)
|—
|%
|283
|Fees on payroll and benefit processing
|171
|169
|2
|1
|%
|178
|Life insurance
|129
|129
|—
|—
|%
|128
|Gain on investment securities, net
|92
|36
|56
|156
|%
|3
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco dividends
|121
|80
|41
|51
|%
|201
|Gain on sale of OREO
|23
|16
|7
|44
|%
|64
|Other income
|88
|110
|(22
|)
|(20
|)%
|114
|Total noninterest income
|1,057
|982
|75
|8
|%
|1,132
|TABLE 13 - CONTINUED
|UNAUDITED
|INCOME STATEMENT
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Change
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|$
|%
|2018
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and related benefits
|5,729
|4,855
|874
|18
|%
|4,812
|Premises and equipment
|992
|1,071
|(79
|)
|(7
|)%
|943
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance premium
|100
|96
|4
|4
|%
|93
|Data processing fees
|559
|432
|127
|29
|%
|512
|Professional service fees
|303
|345
|(42
|)
|(12
|)%
|436
|Telecommunications
|173
|216
|(43
|)
|(20
|)%
|145
|Acquisition
|1,930
|—
|1,930
|100
|%
|802
|Other expenses
|1,137
|1,018
|119
|12
|%
|1,125
|Total noninterest expense
|10,923
|8,033
|2,890
|36
|%
|8,868
|Income before provision for income taxes
|3,138
|4,294
|(1,156
|)
|(27
|)%
|4,758
|Provision for income taxes:
|Reversal of uncertain tax position
|—
|—
|—
|—
|%
|(988
|)
|Benefit from cost segregation study and tangible property review
|—
|—
|—
|—
|%
|(484
|)
|Provision for income taxes from operations
|832
|1,053
|(221
|)
|(21
|)%
|1,391
|Total provision for income taxes
|832
|1,053
|(221
|)
|(21
|)%
|(81
|)
|Net income
|$
|2,306
|$
|3,241
|$
|(935
|)
|(29
|)%
|$
|4,839
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.20
|$
|(0.07
|)
|(35
|)%
|$
|0.30
|Average basic shares
|17,489
|16,225
|1,264
|8
|%
|16,265
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.20
|$
|(0.07
|)
|(35
|)%
|$
|0.30
|Average diluted shares
|17,552
|16,310
|1,242
|8
|%
|16,345
|TABLE 14
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
|(amounts in thousands)
|For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|993,261
|$
|923,409
|$
|930,863
|$
|922,687
|$
|883,876
|Taxable securities
|253,068
|218,137
|199,883
|206,247
|205,302
|Tax exempt securities
|50,454
|42,868
|48,561
|50,306
|59,789
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|40,223
|75,295
|50,397
|29,041
|32,915
|Total earning assets
|1,337,006
|1,259,709
|1,229,704
|1,208,281
|1,181,882
|Cash and due from banks
|21,392
|22,447
|21,834
|19,880
|17,641
|Premises and equipment, net
|14,581
|13,331
|13,768
|14,167
|14,557
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|11,872
|1,842
|1,888
|1,943
|1,998
|Other assets
|41,009
|31,488
|33,084
|32,426
|32,485
|Total assets
|$
|1,425,860
|$
|1,328,817
|$
|1,300,278
|$
|1,276,697
|$
|1,248,563
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|388,410
|$
|367,457
|$
|343,948
|$
|309,199
|$
|307,397
|Demand - interest-bearing
|243,376
|257,227
|235,664
|225,927
|234,269
|Money market accounts
|293,396
|265,190
|259,242
|241,724
|236,171
|Savings
|131,081
|110,934
|107,349
|107,108
|110,725
|Certificates of deposit
|167,463
|157,035
|163,302
|170,824
|181,901
|Total deposits
|1,223,726
|1,157,843
|1,109,505
|1,054,782
|1,070,463
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|8,778
|—
|22,283
|55,275
|12,444
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|12,889
|13,785
|14,681
|15,614
|16,528
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|Other liabilities
|17,452
|12,846
|12,000
|12,535
|11,749
|Total liabilities
|1,273,155
|1,194,784
|1,168,779
|1,148,516
|1,121,494
|Shareholders' equity
|152,705
|134,033
|131,499
|128,181
|127,069
|Liabilities & shareholders' equity
|$
|1,425,860
|$
|1,328,817
|$
|1,300,278
|$
|1,276,697
|$
|1,248,563
|TABLE 15
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
|YEAR TO DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
|(amounts in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2017
|2016
|Earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|993,261
|$
|883,876
|$
|915,360
|$
|818,119
|$
|752,938
|Taxable securities
|253,068
|205,302
|207,407
|165,333
|120,884
|Tax exempt securities
|50,454
|59,789
|50,330
|74,231
|75,303
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|40,223
|32,915
|47,038
|66,872
|58,668
|Total earning assets
|1,337,006
|1,181,882
|1,220,135
|1,124,555
|1,007,793
|Cash and due from banks
|21,392
|17,641
|20,468
|18,301
|15,831
|Premises and equipment, net
|14,581
|14,557
|13,952
|15,567
|15,078
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|11,872
|1,998
|1,917
|2,136
|1,888
|Other assets
|41,009
|32,485
|32,369
|37,692
|39,160
|Total assets
|$
|1,425,860
|$
|1,248,563
|$
|1,288,841
|$
|1,198,251
|$
|1,079,750
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|388,410
|$
|307,397
|$
|332,197
|$
|289,735
|$
|226,368
|Demand - interest-bearing
|243,376
|234,269
|238,328
|209,792
|172,011
|Money market accounts
|293,396
|236,171
|250,685
|224,913
|202,159
|Savings
|131,081
|110,725
|109,025
|111,376
|104,771
|Certificates of deposit
|167,463
|181,901
|168,183
|205,648
|221,074
|Total deposits
|1,223,726
|1,070,463
|1,098,418
|1,041,464
|926,383
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|8,778
|12,444
|22,466
|302
|17,856
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|12,889
|16,528
|15,143
|17,981
|19,430
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|Other liabilities
|17,452
|11,749
|12,286
|12,293
|13,217
|Total liabilities
|1,273,155
|1,121,494
|1,158,623
|1,082,350
|987,196
|Shareholders' equity
|152,705
|127,069
|130,218
|115,901
|92,554
|Liabilities & shareholders' equity
|$
|1,425,860
|$
|1,248,563
|$
|1,288,841
|$
|1,198,251
|$
|1,079,750
About Bank of Commerce Holdings
Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Redding Bank of Commerce which operates under three separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce; Sacramento Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce; and The Merchants Bank of Sacramento, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce). As previously announced, the Bank will change its name for all operations to Merchants Bank of Commerce effective May 20, 2019. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services through twelve locations in northern California. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol "BOCH".
Contact Information:
Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5800
James A. Sundquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5825
Samuel D. Jimenez, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Telephone Direct (530) 722-3952
Andrea M. Newburn, Vice President and Senior Administrative Officer / Corporate Secretary
Telephone Direct (530) 722-3959