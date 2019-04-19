Momentum Telecom To Acquire DCT Telecom Group

ATLANTA, April 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Telecom , an industry-leading cloud based communications provider, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DCT Telecom Group, a provider of Cloud Voice and Network Solutions based in Cleveland, Ohio.



The acquisition of DCT further extends Momentum's growing customer base. Other highlights include:

Add scale and geography to Momentum's growing cloud voice customer base, including the growing roster of strategic enterprise clients, with significant upsell opportunities

Complementary managed broadband, internet and cloud voice capabilities to reinforce Momentum's leadership in cloud communications

A track record of serving clients with highly responsive support aligning with Momentum's white-glove customer experience.

"DCT's strong relationships in key markets and commitment to their customers make them a natural fit for Momentum Telecom." said Todd Zittrouer, Momentum Telecom CEO. "With DCT on board we will continue to expand geographically and add more enterprise customer knowledge and experience."

"We are proud to join forces with Momentum Telecom as they align closely with our core values. DCT customers will benefit greatly from Momentum's market-leading position and shared view on delivering excellent customer value." said DCT founder, Anthony Romano. "We look forward to continuing to deliver our high quality service with the backing and support of a leading cloud services provider."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to typical conditions including regulatory approvals.

Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to DCT in connection with the transaction.

For more information about Momentum Telecom or to discuss partnership opportunities email sales@momentumtelecom.com or call 877-251-5554.

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum Telecom uses superior technology, a geo-redundant network and a nationwide network of more than 500 white label and channel partners to empower businesses to communicate better, faster and more efficiently. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or visit our blog .

